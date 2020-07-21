Travelers finish season with win
ENID - The Travelers finished up the Connie Mack State Tournament on a strong note Sunday, defeating the Enid Plainsmen 4-1 in the fifth place game at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Dillon Bumgarner pitched six innings and Brady Benedict one for the Travelers, who finished 2-2 in the state tournament and 37-12 for the season. They combined to allow just four hits and the Plainsmen's only run came in the seventh inning. Bumgarner struck out five and Benedict one.
Woodward took a 3-0 lead in the third and added another run in the fifth.
Michael Wingfield and Parker Ward had two hits each and Luke Jestis one for Woodward. Benedict, Josh Smith and David Garcia all drove in runs.
*****
In Saturday's All-State baseball game, Ward, from Leedey, had the Small West team with a double and infield single, both off OSU signee Trevor Martin of Asher, but the East won the game 4-0.
Benedict, from Roff, had an RBI for the East and Bumgarner, from Calera, pitched in the game.
Other area players on the West team included Kasen Jackson (Vici), Brendan Girton and John Bay (Shattuck) and Ty Goss (Leedey).
Mark Ward of Leedey was one of the West coaches.
Kids, Inc.
Football and fall soccer sign-ups are approaching at Kids, Inc.
Registration for 5th-6th grade football is from July 27-Aug. 10 and the child must be present for weight check.
Soccer registration is from Aug. 10-21. Birthdates are: Under-10, Aug. 1, 2010 to July 31, 2012; Under-8, Aug. 1, 2012 to July 31, 2014; Under-6, Aug. 1, 2014 to July 31, 2015.
Before a child can play a Kids, Inc. sport the birth certificate must be on file at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex office. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Northwestern Volleyball Receives USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s volleyball team has earned the United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award, as announced Monday.
Northwestern was one of 232 programs to receive Team Academic honors for the first time.
The award, which started in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.3 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.
The Rangers earned a 3.501 team GPA for the 2019-20 academic year.
MIAA delaying fall sports
The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association and its member institutions announced a plan to delay the start of all intercollegiate athletic practices until the week of August 31, with the start of competition delayed until the week of September 28. The CEO Council will continue to monitor this plan and adjust it as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in MIAA athletics.
Restrictions and limitations on student-athlete and coach activities prior to the August 31 start of MIAA practices will be announced soon.
Three Oklahoma schools are part of the MIAA - the University of Central Oklahoma, Rogers State and Northeastern Oklahoma State University.
The decision affects all fall sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.