Boomers down Beggs
PERRY - Woodward opened action in the Perry Fastpitch Classic with a 2-0 win over Beggs Thursday afternoon.
The Boomers got two quick runs in the first inning and that turned out to be all the scoring.
Each team had four hits.
Lizzy Hall had two hits for the Boomers and Jordyn Wadley drove in a run.
Makale Floyd went four innings and Madison Gartrell two. They combined for five strikeouts.
The Boomers dropped their second tournament game as Edmond Memorial recorded a 7-2 decision.
Edmond scored in every inning for the win, collecting 12 hits.
The Boomers got on the board with two in the first, but Edmond took a 4-2 lead with three runs in the second.
Woodward had five hits, two by Hall. Wadley drove in both runs.
Gartrell pitched for the Boomers.
On Friday, the Boomers, 8-2, will play Perkins at 1 p.m. and Newkirk at 4 p.m., then take on Bethany at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Area softball scoreboard
Thursday’s games
Newkirk 7, Bethany 1; Bray-Doyle 6, Calumet 3; Rush Springs 5, Calumet 4; Edmond Memorial 7, Perkins 6; Fort Cobb-Broxton 5, Clinton 0; Watonga 3, Fort Cobb-Broxton 1; Kingfisher 8, Clinton 4; Vici 7, Mooreland 3; Rush Springs 10, Okarche 9; Duncan 14, Altus 12; Bartlesville 16, Enid 1.
Carnegie 2, Merritt 1; Union City 12, Cashion 9; Fairview 9, Pioneer 5; Hammon 13, Granite 1; Mooreland 8, Shattuck 7.
Baseball: Navajo 7, Hammon 1; Union City 4, Santa Fe South 2
SWOSU Soccer Slated Second in GAC Preseason Poll
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – SWOSU Soccer has been picked to finish second in the Great American Conference in 2019 following a polling of the seven head coaches in the league. The preseason poll was announced on Tuesday afternoon by the conference office.
The preseason projection matches where the Bulldogs finished last season after ending with a record of 13-5-1, which included a 10-2 mark in GAC play. The only conference team to defeat SWOSU was Oklahoma Baptist, who is the preseason pick to again win the league with five first-place votes and 34 total points. The Bulldogs picked up one first-place vote and 27 total points, two ahead of Ouachita in third and three ahead of Harding in fourth.
Head Coach Mark Persson, now in his 11th season at SWOSU, brings a youthful team into the 2019 season with a roster featuring 21 underclassmen out of 28 total players. The top returner for the Bulldogs is forward Sandra Nabweteme, a two-time All-American who ranked second on the team with 21 goals and 57 total points last season. Persson and SWOSU must replace their other eight all-conference performers from 2018, which ended with an overtime loss to OBU in the GAC Championship match.
SWOSU Soccer opens the 2019 season with a stiff test at Central Missouri on September 5th in Warrensburg, Mo., the first of three straight road games to open the season. The first home match comes on September 17th against Midwestern State, which is the lone non-conference home game on the schedule.
