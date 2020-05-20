Travelers host three teams
The Woodward Travelers 18-under baseball team will host three teams in a festival this weekend at Fuller Park.
Action starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Here is the schedule:
Saturday
11 a.m. - OK Mudcats vs. SWAT Cordle
1 p.m. - Woodward vs. SWAT Cordle
3:30 p.m. - OK Mudcats vs. SWAT Adler
5:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. SWAT Adler
Sunday
10 a.m. - SWAT Adler vs. OK Mudcats
Noon - Woodward vs. OK Mudcats
2 p.m. - Woodward vs. SWAT Adler
The Travelers take a 3-1 record into the weekend.
OSSAA could decide fate of summer
activities Friday
High school sports in Oklahoma are inching closer to a summer return.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association executive director David Jackson announced in a letter to member schools that there will be a special board meeting at 9 a.m. Friday that will focus on relaunching prep sports.
The association originally planned to release its phased agenda for restarting athletics on Tuesday but opted to allow its board of directors more time to review the proposal.
Jackson told The Oklahoman last week that though the OSSAA is close to putting the final touches on its strategy, it won’t simply allow schools to start summer activities as normally scheduled on June 1 without strict social distancing guidelines in place.
The plan will be immediately sent to administrators across the state in the event of an approval from the board of directors.
Meanwhile, a tentative plan that will allow limited contact between coaches and athletes beginning on June 1 is still in motion. June 15 is the target date for the opening of weight rooms.
A third phase or date, which has yet to be announced, would come just before the start of the fall semester.
All OSSAA-sanction events have been on standstill since March 26, when the state’s board of education unanimously voted to eradicate in-person classes and contact between students/athletes and teachers/coaches.
OPSU wins 2020 NAIA LogoWars Championship
GOODWELL, Okla. – After a gauntlet of on-line voting that lasted nearly two months, the Oklahoma Panhandle State University mascot has emerged as the 2020 NAIA LogoWars Champion. The Aggies gained more votes than Dordt University in the championship match-up.
The contest was sponsored by the site @NAIAFBall, one of the premier sources for NAIA football information.
Panhandle State won the championship with 2,597 votes out of a total 4,854 votes.
NSU's Stoll receives ITA Most Improved Senior Regional Honor
TEMPE, Ariz -- Tatjana Stoll of the Northeastern State women's tennis team has been named the ITA Central Region Most Improved Senior, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Tuesday.
Stoll is Northeastern State's first three-time ITA All-American as an NCAA Institution and will go down as one of the best to play tennis at NSU. She finished her career ranked No. 3 in the nation in singles, and she went 40-9 at NSU on their main court. In her four-year college career, Stoll won 147 matches.
In the fall of 2019, Stoll reached the ITA Cup Semifinals and led the RiverHawks to its fourth-ever Elite 8 finish in 2018.
