State basketball
OKLAHOMA CITY - A late surge fell just short as Leedey lost to Duke 52-49 in the Class B state basketball championship at the State Fair Arena Saturday.
Ty Goss had 18 points and David Garcia 16 to lead Leedey. Nathan Hill added seven, Jack Harrell six and Parker Ward two.
Jameson Richardson had 24 for Duke.
Other champions crowned Saturday were Lomega (Class B girls), Hydro-Eakly (Class A girls) and Garber (Class A boys).
The 2A-4A tournaments start on Thursday in the Oklahoma City area.
Some pairings of interest include:
2A Boys
Hooker vs. Cashion at Yukon, 3:30 p.m.
3A Girls
Alva vs. Adair, State Fair Arena, 8:30 p.m.
4A Girls
Anadarko vs. Newcastle, at Southern Nazarene, 3:30 p.m.
Weatherford vs. Grove at Southern Nazarene, 8:30 p.m.
Class 4A Boys
Kingfisher vs. Classen SAS at Deer Creek-Edmond, 7 p.m.
Lady Bulldogs Claim Third Consecutive National Tournament Berth
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The reigning champions of the Central Region will have an opportunity to defend their crown after SWOSU claimed the No. 8 seed for the regional tournament, which will take place on March 13-16 in Warrensburg, Missouri.
This is the third consecutive year the Lady Bulldogs have been in the national tournament field and the fifth time in program history they’ve qualified for the NCAA postseason.
As the No. 8 seed, SWOSU earns a first-round date with regional host Central Missouri, who earned the right to host the tournament at the UCM Multipurpose Building, where they are 13-0 this season. The Jennies are 27-4 on the year, won the MIAA regular season and tournament championships and they enter the postseason on a nine-game winning streak. The Lady Bulldogs are 2-0 all-time against UCM in the Central Regional.
SWOSU is joined in the field by fellow Great American Conference member Southeastern Oklahoma State, who defeated Arkansas-Monticello in the GAC Tournament final on Sunday to earn the league’s automatic bid. As the No. 5-seed, Southeastern will face Emporia State in the quarterfinal round. The other side of the bracket includes Minnesota Duluth vs. Fort Hays State and Sioux Falls vs. St. Cloud State in the quarterfinals.
Head Coach Kelsi Musick has now guided the Lady Bulldogs to five NCAA Division II National Tournament appearances, with each coming since 2013. SWOSU is 6-4 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, which includes a run to the national championship game last season.
Local, area spring schedule
Tuesday
Baseball
Woodward at Harding Charter Prep
Buffalo at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, 4:30 p.m.
Turpin at Laverne, 4:30 p.m.
Seiling vs. Sharon-Mutual at Fuller Park, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Sentinel, Beaver at Arnett, 4:30 p.m.
Merritt at Shattuck, 4:30 p.m.
Fairview at Vici, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Ponca City at Woodward - JV matches start at 3 p.m., varsity starts at 6 p.m.
Golf
Girls Tournament at Laverne
Thursday
Baseball
Alva at Woodward, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Sharon-Mutual (Fuller Park), 4:30 p.m.
Binger-Oney at Vici, 4:30 p.m.
Leedey at Duke, 4:30 p.m.
Track
Woodward at McGuinness Invitational
Softball
Woodward, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply, Laverne in Ringwood Tournament
Arnett at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Shattuck, 4:30 p.m.
Leedey at Arapaho-Butler, 4:30 p.m.
Waynoka at Vici, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Woodward at Enid - JV matches start at 3 p.m., varsity starts at 6 p.m.
