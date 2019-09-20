Eagles defeat Boomers, 27-0
WEATHERFORD - The Boomers dropped to 1-2 on the season with a 27-0 setback to the Weatherford Eagles here Friday night.
Jaxon Ratteree tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Eagles raised their record to 2-1. Weatherford is ranked 7th in Class 4A.
Ratteree’s one-yard run got the Eagles on the board, then he hit Michael Mayfield for an 80-yard touchdown pass. Right before halftime, Ratteree and Ethan Downs connected on a 21-yard score.
The Eagles final score came in the third period on a 13-yard pass from Ratteree to Ethan Villines.
Woodward returns to action next Friday with the homecoming game against the Lawton Eisenhower Eagles.
Lawton Eisenhower lost to Lawton on Friday and is 0-3 on the season.
It will also be the District 5A-2 opener for both teams.
In another game involving a District 5A-2 team, Bishop McGuinness hammered Enid 41-13. Also Piedmont beat Noble 28-6.
Boomers win three in tournament
Woodward went 3-0 on the first day of the Putnam City Invitational softball tournament on Friday.
The Boomers opened with a 9-0 victory over Midwest City with a six-run fourth the big inning.
The Boomers had 13 hits in the game.
Makale Floyd struck out seven and allowed just one hit in four innings and also drove in four runs at the plate. Jordyn Wadley drove in two runs with a pair of hits. Payton Rowley and Madison Davis also had two hits.
In the second game, the Boomers beat Putnam City North 9-2, breaking open a close game with six runs in the fourth inning again. Woodward led 3-2 going into the fourth.
The Boomers had 11 hits in this game and took advantage of four Putnam City North errors.
Lizzy Hall gave up four hits and struck out four in the game.
Madison Gartrell drove in three runs with a pair of hits and Hall and Davis each drove in two runs.
In the third game Gartrell and Allie Don Carlos teamed for a two-hitter in a 9-0 Boomer win over the Mustang JV.
Davis, Rowley and Wadley all had three hits for Woodward. Davis drove in three runs and Hall and Wadley one each.
The Boomers, 19-6, will face Putnam City in the championship game today at 1 p.m.
Municipal Course Tournament
The Woodward Municipal Golf Course will host a "Tough Man" individual golf tournament on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.
Entry fee is $40 per person and lunch will be provided by Pizza Hut.
Kids, Inc. registration
The registration period for Kids, Inc. third and fourth grade boys and girls basketball will start on Sept. 30 and run through Oct. 8.
The child must be present at sign-up and before any child can play a sport at Kids, Inc., a birth certificate must be on file.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Area softball, baseball scores
Softball
Ringwood 6, Alva 2; Elk City 1, Bartlesville 0; Fairview 14-8, Crossings Christian 0-4; Elk City 10, Western Heights 0; Noble 4, Guymon 1; Guymon 18, Noble 4; Piedmont 5, Harrah 3; Merritt 12-7, Hooker 0-0; Newcastle 4, Piedmont 3; Tushka 9, Shattuck 7; Kiowa 7, Shattuck 3.
Baseball
Lookeba-Sickles 3, Binger-Oney 2; Cheyenne 8, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1; Duke 11, Cheyenne 9; Calumet 11, Verden 5
Bulldogs Fall to Monterey Bay in Double Overtime
SEASIDE, Calif. – SWOSU Soccer’s first all-time meeting against Cal State-Monterey Bay took extra time to decide, ending in the 105th minute after the Otters scored to take the match by a final score of 2-1.
SWOSU had the most scoring opportunities, finishing the match with 16 shot attempts and 12 shots on goal compared to nine shots and six on goal by Monterey Bay. The Bulldogs got on the board just before halftime with a counter attack that saw Brenna McGuirk find the back of the net off an assist from Sandra Nabweteme. The 1-0 lead would hold up until the 72nd minute, when CSU-MB found the back of the net on a rebound attempt to tie the game.
Each team got off one shot attempt in both overtime periods, with SWOSU putting an attempt on goal in each frame. Ultimately, it was the Otters who scored the golden goal in the 105th minute, getting a shot from Sierra Levy off a cross that beat the Dawgs defense and decided the contest.
Brianna Benitez and McGuirk led the charge for SWOSU offensively, combining for eight shots and six shots on goal while McGuirk had the Dawgs lone goal, her second of the season.
SWOSU (2-3) concludes their weekend road trip to California on Sunday in Hayward, taking on Holy Names at 1:00 pm central / 11:00 am local time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.