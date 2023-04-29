Saturday’s games
Baseball
Cache 12, Woodward 7
Weatherford 16, Pauls Valley 5
Boswell 11, Lookeba-Sickles 2
Friday’s games
Baseball
Cache 9, Woodward 0
Amber-Pocasset 11, Sayre 1
Sulphur 15, Anadarko 0
Stonewall 13, Binger-Oney 1
Lindsay 13-13, Blackwell 0-1
Buffalo Valley 7, Lomega 4
Vici i7,Caney 1
Caney 19, New Lima 4
Canute 10, Hydro-Eakly 0
Hydro-Eaklly 16, Hominy 4
Cashion 3, Hinton 0
Clinton 6, Plainview 3
Hennessey 5, Davis 4
Davis 5, Hennessey 4
Dibble 11-14, Merritt 1-0
Navajo 10, Garber 0
Shattuck 13, Gore 0
Laverne 16, Shattuck 1
Granite 4, Hammon 1
Granite 8, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2
Mooreland 9, Hollis 3
Tushka 7, Mooreland 3
Kingfisher 3, Madill 2
Madill 10, Kingfisher 9
Kiowa 2, Lookeba-Sickles 1
Tupelo 3, Leedey 2
Weatherford 8, Pauls valley 0
Pioneer 2, Porter 0
Thursday’s games
Baseball
Laverne 5, Barnsdall 2
Shattuck 7, Gore 6
Laverne 5, Shattuck 3
Fort Cobb-Broxton 4, Sentinel 2
Fort Cobb-Broxton 16, Battiest 2
Sentinel 16, Glencoe 6
Moss 15, Lomega 2
Tushka 16, Mooreland 2
Mooreland 6, Allen 5
Navajo 13, Arapaho-Butler 6
Cashion 9, Hinton 0
Elk City 16-11, Dickson 0-0
Chickasha 14-13, Harding Charter 4-1
Hobart 13-14, Elmore City Pernell 9-6
Leedey 5, Asher 4
Leedey 1, Tupelo 0
Tupelo 20, Duke 1
Garber 6, Arapaho-Butler 3
Rattan 15, Garber 0
Rattan 12, Navajo 2
Caddo 10, Binger-Oney 0
Canute 16, Hominy 6
Canute 10, Hydro-Eakly 0
Fairview 8-9, Hooker 0-0
Softball
Arapaho-Butler 14, Central High 7
Binger-Oney 7, Arapaho-Butler 3
Central High 3, Arapaho-Butler 2
Binger-Oney 12, Keota 0
Arnett 14, Shidler 4
Arnett 14, Leedey 11
Leedey 26, Timberlake 13
Shidler 5, Timberlake 3
Leedey 12, Shidler 2
Canute 13, Davenport 6
Canute 10, Okahoma Bible 0
Oklahoma Bible 14, Woodland 4
Woodland 11, Davenport 4
Davenport 13, Woodland 11
Washington 15, Chisholm 0
Hammon 11, Kremlin-Hillsdale 1
Hammon 24, Vici 16
Vici 6, Moss 4
Moss 14, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Vici 16, Moss 4
Shattuck 15, Union City 7
Shattuck 15, Ringwood 0
Union City 12, Frontier 7
Union city 11,Frontier 5
Bixby 21, Enid 2
Broken Arrow 11, Enid 0
