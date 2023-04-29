Saturday’s games

Baseball

Cache 12, Woodward 7

Weatherford 16, Pauls Valley 5

Boswell 11, Lookeba-Sickles 2

Friday’s games

Baseball

Cache 9, Woodward 0

Amber-Pocasset 11, Sayre 1

Sulphur 15, Anadarko 0

Stonewall 13, Binger-Oney 1

Lindsay 13-13, Blackwell 0-1

Buffalo Valley 7, Lomega 4

Vici i7,Caney 1

Caney 19, New Lima 4

Canute 10, Hydro-Eakly 0

Hydro-Eaklly 16, Hominy 4

Cashion 3, Hinton 0

Clinton 6, Plainview 3

Hennessey 5, Davis 4

Davis 5, Hennessey 4

Dibble 11-14, Merritt 1-0

Navajo 10, Garber 0

Shattuck 13, Gore 0

Laverne 16, Shattuck 1

Granite 4, Hammon 1

Granite 8, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2

Mooreland 9, Hollis 3

Tushka 7, Mooreland 3

Kingfisher 3, Madill 2

Madill 10, Kingfisher 9

Kiowa 2, Lookeba-Sickles 1

Tupelo 3, Leedey 2

Weatherford 8, Pauls valley 0

Pioneer 2, Porter 0

Thursday’s games

Baseball

Laverne 5, Barnsdall 2

Shattuck 7, Gore 6

Laverne 5, Shattuck 3

Fort Cobb-Broxton 4, Sentinel 2

Fort Cobb-Broxton 16, Battiest 2

Sentinel 16, Glencoe 6

Moss 15, Lomega 2

Tushka 16, Mooreland 2

Mooreland 6, Allen 5

Navajo 13, Arapaho-Butler 6

Cashion 9, Hinton 0

Elk City 16-11, Dickson 0-0

Chickasha 14-13, Harding Charter 4-1

Hobart 13-14, Elmore City Pernell 9-6

Leedey 5, Asher 4

Leedey 1, Tupelo 0

Tupelo 20, Duke 1

Garber 6, Arapaho-Butler 3

Rattan 15, Garber 0

Rattan 12, Navajo 2

Caddo 10, Binger-Oney 0

Canute 16, Hominy 6

Canute 10, Hydro-Eakly 0

Fairview 8-9, Hooker 0-0

Softball

Arapaho-Butler 14, Central High 7

Binger-Oney 7, Arapaho-Butler 3

Central High 3, Arapaho-Butler 2

Binger-Oney 12, Keota 0

Arnett 14, Shidler 4

Arnett 14, Leedey 11

Leedey 26, Timberlake 13

Shidler 5, Timberlake 3

Leedey 12, Shidler 2

Canute 13, Davenport 6

Canute 10, Okahoma Bible 0

Oklahoma Bible 14, Woodland 4

Woodland 11, Davenport 4

Davenport 13, Woodland 11

Washington 15, Chisholm 0

Hammon 11, Kremlin-Hillsdale 1

Hammon 24, Vici 16

Vici 6, Moss 4

Moss 14, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Vici 16, Moss 4

Shattuck 15, Union City 7

Shattuck 15, Ringwood 0

Union City 12, Frontier 7

Union city 11,Frontier 5

Bixby 21, Enid 2

Broken Arrow 11, Enid 0

Tags

Trending Video