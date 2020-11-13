ARDMORE - The host Tigers got four touchdowns from Donald May and defeated the Boomers 35-14 in the Class 5A football playoffs on Friday.
Ardmore moves on to face Carl Albert next while the Boomers finish the season 2-8.
May caught a pair of touchdown passes from Cal Swanson and had scoring runs of 28 and 13 yards to pace the Tigers.
Nash Hunter had a four-yard run and Sam Cheap hit Max Cheap on a 20-yard pass for the Boomer touchdowns.
Several area teams advanced in round one.
At Mooreland, the Bearcats rolled to a 38-0 lead in the first and half defeated Mangum 38-13 in the Class A playoffs. The Bearcats will travel to face Minco, a 34-0 winner over Merritt, next Friday.
Carter Sampson and Dawson Frazier connected on four touchdown passes in the first half and Sampson had two more touchdowns running as Mooreland dominated the action.
On the opening possession, Sampson and Conner Scarborough connected on a 47-yard pass to set up Sampson's 10-yard run and 6-0 lead.
A 27-yard pass from Sampson to Frazier made it 12-0 in the first quarter.
The Bearcats blew it open in the second period as Sampson scored on a four-yard run, and connected with Frazier on touchdown passes of 11, 29 and 15 yards. A two-point conversion after the last touichdown made it 38-0.
Mangum scored twice in the second half for the 38-13 final.
In other scores of interest Apache eliminated Fairview 32-22, Hobart beat Sayre 48-12 and Cordell knocked out Burns Flat-Dill City 43-22.
District Class C-1 teams had a big night in the first round.
Sharon-Mutual blasted Grandfield 48-0, Waynoka beat Paoli 58-6, Buffalo blanked Ryan 46-0, Tyrone whipped Temple 47-0 and Boise City beat Thackerville 60-12.
In Class B, Balko-Forgan beat Kremlin-Hillsdale 52-6, Okeene downed Canton 28-0 and Turpin beat Waukomis 54-30. Also Seiling defeated Pond Creek-Hunter 30-18.
In Class 4A, Clinton advanced but Elk City lost to Ada.
