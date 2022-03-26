County Commission
The Woodward County Commissioners are scheduled to review the renewal of Certificate of Complaince for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Mean Green Growers.
The State Election Board will be appointing asecretary that will be sworn in on March 30. There will also be an introduction of County Health Department Regional Area Director Ashley Ferguson.
Along with routine business, Trina Mingus will disclose information regarding the Courthouse Fire Panel.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
- Ashley Berends
City commission review
Woodward City Commissioners met this week and discussed the changes to the adoption of Ordinance No. 1715 and No. 1716 amending the Employee Retirement System for both City of Woodward and Woodward Municipal Authority employees.
City Manager Shaun Barnett said “there are no changes to employee benefits. Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund conducts a self-audit every 6 years to be in compliance with the IRS and amending language that they are requiring.”
Commissioners approved Ordinance numbers 1715 and 1716 regarding retirement.
Items for the Municipal Authority side included renewing agreements with Air Evac EMS, Aquatics Center Management between and K&T Catering with City of Woodward and the Municipal Authority. Also renewal agreements with Miniature Golf and Paddle Boat Management between K&T Catering, City of Woodward and Municipal Authority. All renewals were approved by Commissioners.
Trustees approved the Annual “Trash Off Day” scheduled for April 30.
- Ashley Berends
Oklahoma History Center to Honor All Vietnam War–Era Veterans in Pinning Ceremony
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma History Center (OHC), in association with Villages of OKC, Humana Market Point and Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight, is proud to host a pinning ceremony honoring all the servicemen and servicewomen, active or reservists, who served anywhere in the world during the Vietnam War era—the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. The event will be held in the Devon Great Hall of the OHC on Tuesday, March 29, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This event is free and open to the public.
March 29 was designated as Vietnam Veterans Day by the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act, to be commemorated with annual nationwide events. Guided by the stipulations in that act, only Vietnam War veterans and their families are recognized. However, the Vietnam War Commemoration organization is providing recognition pins to honor any U.S. veteran who served on active duty or in the reserves in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.
The ceremony will include a welcome to the OHC from Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, followed by remarks from newly appointed Secretary of Military Affairs John Nash; Capt. Bob Ford, a Huey helicopter pilot during the war; and Michael Do, representing the South Vietnamese community. The 145th Army Band—the “Governor’s Own”—will play its repertoire of patriot music, various service songs and a special tribute to the fallen.
