University to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 18
Spring semester classes at Northwestern Oklahoma State University began Jan. 11; however, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the university will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, and no classes will be held.
Classes will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and offices will maintain regular office hours.
The last day to enroll in 16-week classes at Northwestern for the spring semester is Jan. 20.
UE Student Kaitlyn Miller Earns Dean's List Honors for Fall 2020
EVANSVILLE, IN -- Kaitlyn Miller of Woodward has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Evansville for the Fall 2020 semester. Miller is majoring in International Studies at UE.
To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Leadership Oklahoma’s 2021 Helping Oklahoma Contest
OKLAHOMA CITY – Leadership Oklahoma is sponsoring its annual Helping Oklahoma Contest which recognizes exceptional Oklahoma volunteers from across the state for their service to Oklahoma 501c3 non-profit organizations. "Helping Oklahoma" is a contest developed to further Leadership Oklahoma’s mission to create, inspire and support leaders whose commitment to service energizes Oklahomans to shape our state’s future. Nominations of Oklahoma volunteers who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities and/or Oklahoma will be accepted until January 15, 2021.
The "Helping Oklahoma" contest will:
• Recognize an exceptional Oklahoma volunteer for service to an Oklahoma 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization(s); and
• Assist that organization with a $2,500 cash award to further the work of the volunteer.
To nominate a deserving volunteer for this contest, go to:
https://members.leadershipoklahoma.com/page/HelpingOklahoma.
Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma again provides funding to elderly for services not provided by other agencies
The Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma is again partnering with the South Western Oklahoma Development Authority (SWODA) NWPSA11 Area Agency on Aging (AAA), along with other Area Agencies on Aging across the state, to assist with funding direct services for people 55 years of age and older in need of some type assistance not otherwise provided by other agencies.
Some of the types of services that can be purchased by the SWODA NWPSA11 AAA include minor home repairs, wheelchair ramps, air conditioner window units or space heaters, and/or air condition or heater repairs.
There is an application and funds will be used on a first come first serve basis until they are all utilized. Funding for each type of service will be limited. Those who have desperate or unique needs should file an application because those situations will be looked at on a case-by-case basis. Assistance will be available once per person every three year.
Counties covered by the SWODA NWPSA11 AAA are Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Woods, and Woodward. To learn more about this and other available services, call SWODA NWPSA11 Masonic Program Coordinator, Kris Patton, at 800-627-4882 or 580-562-5027.
2020 Oklahoma Brand Book available for purchase
OKLAHOMA CITY – In the State of Oklahoma, brand registrations occur every five years (years ending in ‘0’ and ‘5’). The 2020 Brand Renewal process has convened, and the new brand book is available for purchase.
Complementary copies of the 2020 Brand Book will be shipped to all County Extension offices and County Sheriffs,” said Cassie Danielson, State Brand Registrar. “Agricultural Educators are eligible to receive a complimentary copy but must request it by calling the OCA Office at 405-235-4391 or emailing brands@okcattlemen.org.”
To order your brand book, visit okcattlemen.org and click on the “General Store” link located on the quick links menu.
If you need to update your contact information, please email brands@okcattlemen.org. Brand registration is voluntary and is not required by law in the state of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association houses and serves as the State Brand Registrar. However, OCA membership and brand registration are separate.
