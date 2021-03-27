Friday's games
Baseball
Chickasha 12, Guymon 0; Cashion 10, Glencoe 0; Waynoka 13, Okeene 6; Cheyenne 12, Arapaho-Butler 11; Binger-Oney 10, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 7; Cashion 14, Watonga 3; Weatherford 10, Lookeba-Sickles 2; Cashion 8, Shattuck 2; Chisholm 2, Beggs 0; Kingfisher 13, Leedey 3; Ringwood 12, Waynoka 0; Shattuck 8, Watonga 0
Fort Cobb-Broxton 14, Bridge Creek 1; Clinton 13, Leedey 5; Clinton 19, Merritt 3; Hydro-Eakly 16, Lexington 0; Hydro-Eakly 15, Ripley 5; Kremlin-Hillsdale 12, Lomega 0; Tuttle 18, Weatherford 6; Alva 4-11, Dewey 2-10; Tuttle 10, Elk City 2; Garber 10, Frontier 0; Vici 6, Mooreland 0; Medford 10, Cherokee 6; Enid 8, Piedmont 5; Hammon 10, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 3; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 13, Woodward JV 2; Hennessey 7,Okarche 4
Softball
Vici 16, Arapaho-Butler 10; Arnett 21, Corn Bible Academy 1; Arnett 9, Merritt 0; Pioneer 8, Dover 7; Laverne 11, Geary 6; Merritt 10, Hinton 9; Canute 13, Laverne 4; Guthrie 8, Chisholm 4; Frontier 11, Pioneer 10; Guthrie 10, Okarche 6; Ringwood 12, Pond Creek-Hunter 2; Union City 10, Calumet 8; Hinton 14, Corn Bible Academy 0; Shattuck 9, Ripley 8; Amber-Pocasset 15, Leedey 1
Arapaho-Butler 17, Sentinel 3; Arapaho-Butler 10, Thomas 2; Buffalo 13, Waynoka 3; Hammon 24, Clinton 0; Hinton 6, Laverne 5; Okeene 17, Taloga 3; Shattuck 13, Weatherford 1; Weatherford 15, Seminole 1; Weatherford 16, Norman North 8; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 10-11, Cheyenne 8-10; Chisholm 19, Frontier 7; Dale 13, Shattuck 7; Frontier 16, Kingfisher 11; Oklahoma Bible 16, Kremlin-Hillsdale 10; Lexington 10, Weatherford 8; Oklahoma Bible 15, Timberlake 2; Ringwood 15, Oklahoma Bible 3; Tecumseh 19, Shattuck 11
Boys soccer
Santa Fe South 4, Woodward 1; Southmoore 2, Woodward 0; Weatherford 10, Cordell 0; Eisenhower 5, Kingfisher 0; Eisenhower 5, Elk City 0; Putnam City 1, Southmoore 0; Clinton 8, Mount St. Mary 2; Elk City 4, Kingfisher 0; Weatherford 4, Christian Heritage 0; Enid 5, Coweta 0
Girls Soccer
Clinton 2, Mount St. Mary 0; Weatherford 6, Cordell 1; Elk city 4, Kingfishier 1; Guymon 1, Madill 0; Christian Heritage 4, Weatherford 1
Track
Area results from the Covington-Douglas track meet
Team scores
Boys: Oklahoma Bible 142, Fairview 106.
Girls: Tonkawa 102, Crescent 68, Fairview 60, Mooreland 59.
Girls
3200 relay - 3, Fairview, 12:17.02. 4, Mooreland, 12:23.69
100 hurdles - 3, Teagyn Baker, Fairview, 20.14.
800 relay - 2, Mooreland, 1:58.60.
100 - 3, Lakin Burrow, Mooreland, 14.28. 6, Lakelynn Thompson, Mooreland, 14.58
3200 - 2, Esteli Barrera, Fairview, 14:49.00
400- - 2, Ashtyn Rooney, Mooreland, 1:10.87
300 hurdles - 5 Addison Schmidt, Fairview, 58.55.
200 - 5, Lakelynn Thompson, Mooreland, 29.52.
1600 relay - 4, Fairview, 4:49.15. 5, Mooreland, 4:52.95.
Long jump - 3, Addison Schmidt, Fairview, 13-9.
High jump - 2, Mallory Reames, Fairview, 4-6. 2, Jadyn Chauncey, Mooreland, 4-6.
Shot put - 2, Molly Adams, Mooreland, 31-3. 4, Macy Nightengale, Fairview, 30-6.
Discus - 2, Macy Nightengale, Fairview, 84-5.
Boys
400 relay - 6, Mooreland, 50.25.
3200 relay - 3, Fairview, 9:47.36
110 hurdles - 3, Austin Houk, Fairview, 19.52. 5, Bryce Ramay, Fairview, 20.81.
3200 - 5, Jayden Patterson, Mooreland, 12:26.87
800 relay - 6, Fairview, 1:43.72.
300 hurdles - 6, Bryce Ramay, Fairview, 48.05.
200 - 2, Isaiah Burris, Fairview, 25.23. 3, Ethan Barnes, Fairview, 25.58. 6, Conner Scarborough, Mooreland, 26.42.
1600 relay - 2, Fairview, 3:48.35.
Long jump - 3, Blake Perez, Fairview, 18-5.
High jump - 1, Aaron Averill, Fairvew, 5-5.
Shot put - 2, Sawyer Hutchison, Fairview, 40-6. 3, Kaden Pettus, Fairview, 39-8.
Discus - 1, Sawyer Hutchison, Fairview, 144-2. 2, Kaden Pettus, Fairview, 113-8. 4, Braxton Cottrill, Fairview, 107-6.5. 5, Daniel Rodriguez, Fairview, 102-6.
Thursday's games
Baseball
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 10, Binger-Oney 9; Calumet 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply/Arnett 2; Tuttle 6, Lookeba-Sickles 0; Thomas 6, Ninnekah 5; Purcell 5, Hydro-Eakly 4; Shattuck 10, Glencoe 0; Canute 9, Amber-Pocasset 3; Atoka 6, Arapaho-Butler 2; Merritt 10, Leedey 2; Seiling 17, Woodward JV 2; Vici 17, Sharon-Mutual 2
Cashion 10, Glencoe 0; Morrison 11, Cimarron 0; Drummond 13, Cimarron 2; Kingfisher 7, Clinton 0; Weatherford 9, Elk City 1; Okarche 10, Fairview 0; Kingfisher 9, Merritt 1; Mooreland 11, Hammon 3; Navajo 12, Sayre 0; Alva 11, Tonkawa 5; Laverne 14, Boise City 1; Buffalo 14, Boise City 3; Covington-Douglas 11, Cherokee 3; Oklahoma Bible 14, Garber 13; Oklahoma Bible 10, Kingfisher JV 7; Woodland 14, Chisholm 3
Softball
Crescent 9, Pioneer 8; Crescent 18, Hennessey 14; Leedey 14, Fletcher 8; Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Leedey 9; Pioneer 10, Kingfisher 0; Binger-Oney 14, Navajo 10; Binger-Oney 10, Minco 0; Blair 16, Granite 12; Covington-Douglas 3, Okeene 2; Arnett 18, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4; Cheyenne 20, Burns Flat-Dill City 5; Cheyenne 19, Carnegie 9
Crescent 12, Chisholm 9; Guthrie 12, Okarche 9; Guthrie 12, Hennessey 2; Hammon 9, Mooreland 1; Shattuck 13, Moore 9; Okeene 6, Waukomis 3; Covington-Douglas 3, Okeene 2; Perkins 8, Okarche 0; Shattuck 31, Newcastle 0; Waynoka 21, Cherokee 6; Dibble 10, Fairview 8
Girls Soccer
Woodward 1, Santa Fe South 0; Southmoore 4, Woodward 3 (shootout); El Reno 3, Northwest Classen 0; Metro Christian 2, Enid 0; Bishop McGuinness 10, Guymon 0; Edmond Memorial 5, El Reno 1; Verdigris 2, Cache 1; Enid 4, Coweta 2
Boys Soccer
Bishop McGuinness 1, Guymon 0; Chickasha 4, Elgin 0
