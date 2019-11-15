NOBLE - Fourth-ranked Noble ended the Boomers football season here Friday night.
The Bears scored 28 unanswered points and defeated the Boomers 28-14 in the first round of the Class 5A football playoffs
The Boomers got the first touchdown midway through the opening quarter, but the Bears answered with three touchdowns to take a 21-7 halftime lead.
Woodward threatened late in the half, reaching the Bears five-yard-line before time ran out.
Noble scored in the fourth quarter for a 28-7 lead, then the Boomers got on the board in the final minute of the game on a long touchdown pass for the 28-14 final.
The Boomers end the season with a 5-6 record, making their first playoff appearance since the 2013 season.
Noble, 10-1, will face Bishop Kelley in the quarterfinals.
Three of the Boomers district foes won as Piedmont, Carl Albert and Bishop McGuinness all advanced to the quarterfinals.
*****
In a wild area game, Sharon-Mutual's upset bid at Tipton fell just short.
The defending Class C champion Tigers scored with two minutes left in the game to edge Sharon-Mutual 52-50.
The Trojans had taken the lead on a 45-yard run by Gabe Sessoms and two-point conversion by Alex Carter with 5:53 left.
Offense dominated the matchup with the teams combining for almost 900 total yards.
Carter led Sharon-Mutual with 340 yards on 41 carries and scored six touchdowns. Sessoms added 104 yards on 20 attempts.
Tipton took a quick 16-0 lead in the first quarter, but Sharon-Mutual rallied and trailed 38-30 at halftime.
Each team scored in the third period before the Trojans used 14 unanswered points to take their first lead, 50-46.
Also in Class C, Waynoka outscored Maysville 52-28 to advance.
In Class B, Shattuck wasted little time in dispatching Garber. The Indians scored 30 points in the first quarter and finished the game by halftime, 46-0.
Laverne also advanced, downing Ringwood 42-12. Seiling lost to Cherokee and Turpin fell to Pioneer.
In Class A, Mangum defeated Mooreland 31-12 while Texhoma beat Hobart 32-15 and Thomas routed Sayre 41-6.
Chisholm advanced in Class 2A with a 41-8 win over Okemah.
Scores
Class 6A-1
Jenks 55, Mustang 28
Moore 41, Edmond Santa Fe 28
Broken Arrow 35, Tulsa Union 31
Class 6A-2
Bixby 42, Midwest City 10
Choctaw 29, Muskogee 21
Del City 33, Tulsa Washington 7
Stillwater 77, Sapulpa 6
Class 5A
Carl Albert 48, Duncan 7
Tulsa Kelley 27, Collinsville 0
McGuinness 46, Ardmore 14
Piedmont 24, El Reno 21
Class 4A
Bethany 20, Clinton 0
Sallisaw 9, Grove 7
Wagoner 42, Fort Gibson 7
Weatherford 28, Cushing 6
Class A
Cashion 45, Rush Springs 0
Minco 41, Elmore City 7
Mangum 31, Mooreland 12
Pawnee 54, Colcord 0
Rejoice Christian 42, Hominy 19
Stroud 48, Warner 7
Texhoma 32, Hobart 15
Thomas 41, Sayre 6
Class B
Alex 52, Empire 6
Burns Flat-Dill City 54, Central Marlow 6
Canadian 62, Gans 12
Cherokee 52, Seiling 6
Davenport 55, Oaks 0
Pioneer 44, Turpin 6
Regent Prep 62, Yale 6
Laverne 42, Ringwood 12
Shattuck 46, Garber 0
Class C
Tipton 52, Sharon-Mutual 50
Pond Creek-Hunter 54, Fox 6
Waynoka 52, Maysville 28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.