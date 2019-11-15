Shattuck defense

Shattuck defenders bring down the Garber runner in first-quarter action of Friday's Class C playoff game in Shattuck. The defending state champion Indians won 46-0. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

NOBLE - Fourth-ranked Noble ended the Boomers football season here Friday night.

The Bears scored 28 unanswered points and defeated the Boomers 28-14 in the first round of the Class 5A football playoffs

The Boomers got the first touchdown midway through the opening quarter, but the Bears answered with three touchdowns to take a 21-7 halftime lead.

Woodward threatened late in the half, reaching the Bears five-yard-line before time ran out.

Noble scored in the fourth quarter for a 28-7 lead, then the Boomers got on the board in the final minute of the game on a long touchdown pass for the 28-14 final.

The Boomers end the season with a 5-6 record, making their first playoff appearance since the 2013 season.

Noble, 10-1, will face Bishop Kelley in the quarterfinals.

Three of the Boomers district foes won as Piedmont, Carl Albert and Bishop McGuinness all advanced to the quarterfinals.

In a wild area game, Sharon-Mutual's upset bid at Tipton fell just short.

The defending Class C champion Tigers scored with two minutes left in the game to edge Sharon-Mutual 52-50.

The Trojans had taken the lead on a 45-yard run by Gabe Sessoms and two-point conversion by Alex Carter with 5:53 left.

Offense dominated the matchup with the teams combining for almost 900 total yards.

Carter led Sharon-Mutual with 340 yards on 41 carries and scored six touchdowns. Sessoms added 104 yards on 20 attempts.

Tipton took a quick 16-0 lead in the first quarter, but Sharon-Mutual rallied and trailed 38-30 at halftime.

Each team scored in the third period before the Trojans used 14 unanswered points to take their first lead, 50-46.

Also in Class C, Waynoka outscored Maysville 52-28 to advance.

In Class B, Shattuck wasted little time in dispatching Garber. The Indians scored 30 points in the first quarter and finished the game by halftime, 46-0.

Laverne also advanced, downing Ringwood 42-12. Seiling lost to Cherokee and Turpin fell to Pioneer.

In Class A, Mangum defeated Mooreland 31-12 while Texhoma beat Hobart 32-15 and Thomas routed Sayre 41-6.

Chisholm advanced in Class 2A with a 41-8 win over Okemah.

Scores

Class 6A-1

Jenks 55, Mustang 28

Moore 41, Edmond Santa Fe 28

Broken Arrow 35, Tulsa Union 31

Class 6A-2

Bixby 42, Midwest City 10

Choctaw 29, Muskogee 21

Del City 33, Tulsa Washington 7

Stillwater 77, Sapulpa 6

Class 5A

Carl Albert 48, Duncan 7

Tulsa Kelley 27, Collinsville 0

McGuinness 46, Ardmore 14

Piedmont 24, El Reno 21

Class 4A

Bethany 20, Clinton 0

Sallisaw 9, Grove 7

Wagoner 42, Fort Gibson 7

Weatherford 28, Cushing 6

Class A

Cashion 45, Rush Springs 0

Minco 41, Elmore City 7

Mangum 31, Mooreland 12

Pawnee 54, Colcord 0

Rejoice Christian 42, Hominy 19

Stroud 48, Warner 7

Texhoma 32, Hobart 15

Thomas 41, Sayre 6

Class B

Alex 52, Empire 6

Burns Flat-Dill City 54, Central Marlow 6

Canadian 62, Gans 12

Cherokee 52, Seiling 6

Davenport 55, Oaks 0

Pioneer 44, Turpin 6

Regent Prep 62, Yale 6

Laverne 42, Ringwood 12

Shattuck 46, Garber 0

Class C

Tipton 52, Sharon-Mutual 50

Pond Creek-Hunter 54, Fox 6

Waynoka 52, Maysville 28

