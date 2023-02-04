Girls

Woodward 60, Heritage Hall 42

Woodward – Pfeifer 28, Moore 7, Douglas-Fischer 15, Edwards 6, Mendell 2

Altus 45, Duncan 43

Alva 58, Frontier 31

Amber-Pocasset 47, Okarche 43

Arapaho-Butler 45, Erick 13

Blackwell 49, Tonkawa 44

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 40, Buffalo 28

Okeene 63, Burlington 32

Canute 48, Burns Flat-Dill City 12

Cashion 58, Watonga 51

Seiling 88, Cheyenne-Reydon 35

Elk City 40, Chickasha 24

Fairview 41, Chisholm 25

Choctaw 57, Enid 30

Covington-Douglas 53, Medford 21

Dover 56, Mulhall-Orlando 33

Hammon 73, Duke 30

Pioneer 40, Garber 30

Perry 74, Hennessey 34

Thomas 55, Hinton 36

Sayre 53, Hollis 35

Weatherford 37, Kingfisher 31

Leedey 60, Mooreland 32

Merritt 46, Sentinel 38

Oklahoma Bible Academy 52, Morrison 41

Texhoma 77, PCHE 22

Turpin 49, Goodwell 22

Thursday’s games

Tyrone 58, Beaver 4

Cimarron 34, Billings 26

Cashion 50, Hennessey 37

Cherokee 43, Pond Creek-Hunter 42

Oklahoma Bible 65, Crescent 38

Hooker 51, Forgan 32

Kremlin-Hillsdale 71, Rinwood 33

Shattuck 57, Leedey 37

Boys

Heritage Hall 67, Woodward 44

Woodward – Shipley 13, Caden Reid 10, Carter Reid 4, Martin 7, Moseley 3, Sunderland 2, Cheap 2, Neill 2, Corral 1

Altus 46, Duncan 43

Alva 66, Frontier 47

Okarche 84, Amber-Pocasset 52

Arapaho-Butler 67, Erick 32

Balko 38, Beaver 26

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 49, Buffalo 36

Burlington 54, Okeene 34

Calumet 85, Union City 28

Cashion 57, Watonga 20

Elk City 48, Chickasha 41

Fairview 55, Chisholm 37

Covington-Douglas 47, Medford 31

Waynoka 52, DCLA 36

Crescent 42, Dibble 36

Dover 53, Mulhall-Orlando 50

Duke 73, Hammon 33

Garber 74, Pioner 56

Hennessey 60, Perry 37

Sayre 54, Hollis 45

Weatherford 51, Kingfisher 47

Timberlkae 54, Lomega 49

Sentinel 53, Merritt 37

Newcastle 66, Clinton 29

Shattuck 71, Mooreland 56

Texhoma 62 PCHEA, Amarillo 34

Laverne 62, Tyrone 38

Thursday’s games

Hennessey 64, Cashion 43

Pond Creek-Hunter 58, Cherokee 34

Mangum 43, Cordell 20

Oklahoma Bible 53, Crescent 41

Hooker 83, Forgan 17

Leedey 56, Shattuck 55

Ringwood 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 55

Sharon-Mutual 64, Arnett 54

