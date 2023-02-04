Girls
Woodward 60, Heritage Hall 42
Woodward – Pfeifer 28, Moore 7, Douglas-Fischer 15, Edwards 6, Mendell 2
Altus 45, Duncan 43
Alva 58, Frontier 31
Amber-Pocasset 47, Okarche 43
Arapaho-Butler 45, Erick 13
Blackwell 49, Tonkawa 44
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 40, Buffalo 28
Okeene 63, Burlington 32
Canute 48, Burns Flat-Dill City 12
Cashion 58, Watonga 51
Seiling 88, Cheyenne-Reydon 35
Elk City 40, Chickasha 24
Fairview 41, Chisholm 25
Choctaw 57, Enid 30
Covington-Douglas 53, Medford 21
Dover 56, Mulhall-Orlando 33
Hammon 73, Duke 30
Pioneer 40, Garber 30
Perry 74, Hennessey 34
Thomas 55, Hinton 36
Sayre 53, Hollis 35
Weatherford 37, Kingfisher 31
Leedey 60, Mooreland 32
Merritt 46, Sentinel 38
Oklahoma Bible Academy 52, Morrison 41
Texhoma 77, PCHE 22
Turpin 49, Goodwell 22
Thursday’s games
Tyrone 58, Beaver 4
Cimarron 34, Billings 26
Cashion 50, Hennessey 37
Cherokee 43, Pond Creek-Hunter 42
Oklahoma Bible 65, Crescent 38
Hooker 51, Forgan 32
Kremlin-Hillsdale 71, Rinwood 33
Shattuck 57, Leedey 37
Boys
Heritage Hall 67, Woodward 44
Woodward – Shipley 13, Caden Reid 10, Carter Reid 4, Martin 7, Moseley 3, Sunderland 2, Cheap 2, Neill 2, Corral 1
Altus 46, Duncan 43
Alva 66, Frontier 47
Okarche 84, Amber-Pocasset 52
Arapaho-Butler 67, Erick 32
Balko 38, Beaver 26
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 49, Buffalo 36
Burlington 54, Okeene 34
Calumet 85, Union City 28
Cashion 57, Watonga 20
Elk City 48, Chickasha 41
Fairview 55, Chisholm 37
Covington-Douglas 47, Medford 31
Waynoka 52, DCLA 36
Crescent 42, Dibble 36
Dover 53, Mulhall-Orlando 50
Duke 73, Hammon 33
Garber 74, Pioner 56
Hennessey 60, Perry 37
Sayre 54, Hollis 45
Weatherford 51, Kingfisher 47
Timberlkae 54, Lomega 49
Sentinel 53, Merritt 37
Newcastle 66, Clinton 29
Shattuck 71, Mooreland 56
Texhoma 62 PCHEA, Amarillo 34
Laverne 62, Tyrone 38
Thursday’s games
Hennessey 64, Cashion 43
Pond Creek-Hunter 58, Cherokee 34
Mangum 43, Cordell 20
Oklahoma Bible 53, Crescent 41
Hooker 83, Forgan 17
Leedey 56, Shattuck 55
Ringwood 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 55
Sharon-Mutual 64, Arnett 54
