Friday games
High school girls
Jones 47, Woodward 38
Perry 51, Will Rogers 40
Alva 69, John Marshall 30
Garber 73, Chisholm 39
Mooreland 48, Woodward JV 9
Leedey 48, Alva JV 46
Balko 58, Forgan 45
Laverne 56, Tyrone 25
Sentinel 48, Corn Bible Academy 40
Ringwood 33, Geary 27
Texhoma 46, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 29
Sweetwater 46, Olustee-Eldorado 11
Thomas 51, Crescent 18
Pond Creek-Hunter 42, Timberlake 25
Burlington 51, Beaver 33
Hennessey 53, Fairview 39
Shattuck 55, Boise City 45
Weatherford 63, Bishop McGuinness 35
Amber-Pocasset 56, Sayre 35
Tonkawa 36, Cherokee 27
Watonga 54, Cashion 43
Arapaho-Butler 50, Lookeba-Sickles 37
Hydro-Eakly 79, Geronimo 46
Okarche 63, Oklahoma Bible 45
High school boys
Garber 78, Woodward 69
Jones 82, Chisholm 51
Kingfisher 58, John Marshall 43
Alva JV 55, Balko 27
Buffalo 64, Beaver 18
Chickasha 53, Guymon 42
Fairview 70, Thomas 32
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 58, Vici 53
Forgan 62, Woodward JV 53
Tuttle 53, Clinton 52
Hooker 58, Mangum 48
Arapaho-Butler 51, Lookeba-Sickles 32
Seiling 56, Texhoma 54
Leedey 40, Mooreland 31
Cyril 59, Drummond 56
Timberlake 50, Burlingon 40
Duke 78, Blair 35
Laverne 65, Tyrone 40
Thursday's games
High school girls
Woodward 57, Alva 34
Alva - Gaddy 5, Kelln 11, Perez 4, Durkee 6, Foster 8.
Woodward - Hagemeier 1, Porter 11, Pfeifer 22, Douglas-Fischer 4, Lewis 5, O'Handley 14.
Amber-Pocasset 75, Cordell 25
Arapaho-Butler 49, Cheyenne-Reydon 19
Arnett 53, Texhoma 24
Balko 53, Mooreland 40
Forgan 45, Woodward JV 13
Bishop McGuinness 49, Clinton 41
Blackwell 60, DCLA 16
Buffalo 37, Beaver 34
Calumet 67, Ninnekah 22
Canute 36, Drummond 22
Cashion 46, Fairview 38
Perry 58, Chisholm 28
Hammon 74, Corn Bible Academy 27
Covington-Douglas 43, Waynoka 30
Okarche 63, Crescent 25
Erick 35, Sentinel 21
McCurtain 58, Felt 11
Watonga 59, Hennessey 33
Hooker 62, OKC Knights 2
Hydro-Eakly 77, Big Pasture 19
Laverne 58, Alva JV 23
Turpin 60, Mangum 30
Oklahoma Bible 42, Thomas 27
Canton 58, Ringwood 24
Sayre 39, Snyder 9
Shattuck 57, Lomega JV 47
Cheorkee 50, Timberlake 30
Jones 62, John Marshall 25
Weatherford 85, Elgin 35
Tulsa Rogers 53, Garber 40
Lookeba-Sickles 61, Southwest Covenant 24
Waukoms 38, Geary 33
Dover 43, Pioneer 39
Seiling 86, Vici 26
Kremlin-Hillsdale 44, Burlington 19
Tyrone 45, Leedey 33
Boise City 33, Binger-Oney 32
High school boys
Alva 49, Woodward 34
Alva - Malone 2, Reed 5, Shelite 2, Feely 15, Penco 13, Hofen 8, Jones 2, Tucker 2.
Woodward - Chavez 7, Hughes 8, Cheap 6, Moseley 6, Cano 7
John Marshall 70, Jones 66
Perry 52, Garber 29
Kingfisher 63, Chisholm 32
Laverne 52, Balko 20
Leedey 65, Forgan 60 (overtime)
Alva JV def. Woodward JV
Mooreland 47, Tyrone 42
Tonkawa 57, Buffalo 55
Aline-Cleo/Freedom 47, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga JV 26
Amber-Pocasset 65, Cordell 49
Dover 55, Waukomis 45
Blackwell 55, Waynoka 28
Pond Creek-Hunter 60, Burlington 54
Calumet 63, Asher 33
Seiling 44, Canute 38
Sharon-Mutual 33, Pioneer 32
Cashon 65, Thomas 35
Cherokee 37, Beaver 32
Clinton 55, Guthrie 49
Sentinel 59, Corn Bible Academy 40
Covington-Douglas 69, Medford 39
Cyril 74, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 60
Drummond 59, Vici 54
Duke 75, Sweetwater 33
Fort Cobb-Broxton 54, Elk City 41
Shattuck 67, Erick 37
Hydro-Eakly 80, Geronimo 33
Ringwood 40, Geary 35
Hennessey 49, Crescent 34
Hooker 78, OKC Knights 21
Mangum 53, Turpin 19
Okarche 46, Fairview 43
Southwest Covenant 60, Sayre 45
Wichita 63, Felt 25
Mulhall-Orlando 60, Cimarron 43
