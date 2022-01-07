Friday games

High school girls

Jones 47, Woodward 38

Perry 51, Will Rogers 40

Alva 69, John Marshall 30

Garber 73, Chisholm 39

Mooreland 48, Woodward JV 9

Leedey 48, Alva JV 46

Balko 58, Forgan 45

Laverne 56, Tyrone 25

Sentinel 48, Corn Bible Academy 40

Ringwood 33, Geary 27

Texhoma 46, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 29

Sweetwater 46, Olustee-Eldorado 11

Thomas 51, Crescent 18

Pond Creek-Hunter 42, Timberlake 25

Burlington 51, Beaver 33

Hennessey 53, Fairview 39

Shattuck 55, Boise City 45

Weatherford 63, Bishop McGuinness 35

Amber-Pocasset 56, Sayre 35

Tonkawa 36, Cherokee 27

Watonga 54, Cashion 43

Arapaho-Butler 50, Lookeba-Sickles 37

Hydro-Eakly 79, Geronimo 46

Okarche 63, Oklahoma Bible 45

High school boys

Garber 78, Woodward 69

Jones 82, Chisholm 51

Kingfisher 58, John Marshall 43

Alva JV 55, Balko 27

Buffalo 64, Beaver 18

Chickasha 53, Guymon 42

Fairview 70, Thomas 32

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 58, Vici 53

Forgan 62, Woodward JV 53

Tuttle 53, Clinton 52

Hooker 58, Mangum 48

Arapaho-Butler 51, Lookeba-Sickles 32

Seiling 56, Texhoma 54

Leedey 40, Mooreland 31

Cyril 59, Drummond 56

Timberlake 50, Burlingon 40

Duke 78, Blair 35

Laverne 65, Tyrone 40

Thursday's games

High school girls

Woodward 57, Alva 34

Alva - Gaddy 5, Kelln 11, Perez 4, Durkee 6, Foster 8.

Woodward - Hagemeier 1, Porter 11, Pfeifer 22, Douglas-Fischer 4, Lewis 5, O'Handley 14.

Amber-Pocasset 75, Cordell 25

Arapaho-Butler 49, Cheyenne-Reydon 19

Arnett 53, Texhoma 24

Balko 53, Mooreland 40

Forgan 45, Woodward JV 13

Bishop McGuinness 49, Clinton 41

Blackwell 60, DCLA 16

Buffalo 37, Beaver 34

Calumet 67, Ninnekah 22

Canute 36, Drummond 22

Cashion 46, Fairview 38

Perry 58, Chisholm 28

Hammon 74, Corn Bible Academy 27

Covington-Douglas 43, Waynoka 30

Okarche 63, Crescent 25

Erick 35, Sentinel 21

McCurtain 58, Felt 11

Watonga 59, Hennessey 33

Hooker 62, OKC Knights 2

Hydro-Eakly 77, Big Pasture 19

Laverne 58, Alva JV 23

Turpin 60, Mangum 30

Oklahoma Bible 42, Thomas 27

Canton 58, Ringwood 24

Sayre 39, Snyder 9

Shattuck 57, Lomega JV 47

Cheorkee 50, Timberlake 30

Jones 62, John Marshall 25

Weatherford 85, Elgin 35

Tulsa Rogers 53, Garber 40

Lookeba-Sickles 61, Southwest Covenant 24

Waukoms 38, Geary 33

Dover 43, Pioneer 39

Seiling 86, Vici 26

Kremlin-Hillsdale 44, Burlington 19

Tyrone 45, Leedey 33

Boise City 33, Binger-Oney 32

High school boys

Alva 49, Woodward 34

Alva - Malone 2, Reed 5, Shelite 2, Feely 15, Penco 13, Hofen 8, Jones 2, Tucker 2.

Woodward - Chavez 7, Hughes 8, Cheap 6, Moseley 6, Cano 7

John Marshall 70, Jones 66

Perry 52, Garber 29

Kingfisher 63, Chisholm 32

Laverne 52, Balko 20

Leedey 65, Forgan 60 (overtime)

Alva JV def. Woodward JV

Mooreland 47, Tyrone 42

Tonkawa 57, Buffalo 55

Aline-Cleo/Freedom 47, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga JV 26

Amber-Pocasset 65, Cordell 49

Dover 55, Waukomis 45

Blackwell 55, Waynoka 28

Pond Creek-Hunter 60, Burlington 54

Calumet 63, Asher 33

Seiling 44, Canute 38

Sharon-Mutual 33, Pioneer 32

Cashon 65, Thomas 35

Cherokee 37, Beaver 32

Clinton 55, Guthrie 49

Sentinel 59, Corn Bible Academy 40

Covington-Douglas 69, Medford 39

Cyril 74, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 60

Drummond 59, Vici 54

Duke 75, Sweetwater 33

Fort Cobb-Broxton 54, Elk City 41

Shattuck 67, Erick 37

Hydro-Eakly 80, Geronimo 33

Ringwood 40, Geary 35

Hennessey 49, Crescent 34

Hooker 78, OKC Knights 21

Mangum 53, Turpin 19

Okarche 46, Fairview 43

Southwest Covenant 60, Sayre 45

Wichita 63, Felt 25

Mulhall-Orlando 60, Cimarron 43

