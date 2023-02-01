Tuesday’s basketball scores
Girls
Guymon 75, Woodward 74 (overtime)
Woodward scoring: Thessaly Pfeifer 37, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 14, Lily Luckett 12, Lexi Mendell 7, Riley Moore 4.
Guymon free throw with 4 seconds left in overtime was the difference. Mendell’s three-pointer late in the fourth period sent the game into overtime. Woodward is 10-8 going into Friday’s game at Heritage Hall.
Alva 52, Tonkawa 23
Arnett 59, Shattuck 45
Boise City 45, Balko 42
Shidler 61, Billings 15
Buffalo 63, Sharon-Mutual 34
Kremlin-Hillsdale 54, Burlington 26
Kingfisher 58, Cache 40
Fairview 46, Cashion 38
Cherokee 43, Pioneer 37
Frontier 44, Chisholm 35
Drummond 52, Covington-Douglas 38
Duke 53, Sweetwater 37
Laverne 47, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 31
Texhoma 53, Forgan 39
Goodwell 42, Rolla, Kan. 32
Liberal, Kan. 57, Hooker 47
Leedey 50, Mooreland 20
Pond Creek-Hunter 43, Medford 32
Okeene 60, Timberlake 33
Waukomis 64, Ringwood 19
Boys
Woodward 59, Guymon 45
Woodward scoring: Kash Shipley 23, Caden Reid 12, Kyle Martin 8, Conner Price 6, Carter Reid 5 Hunter Moseley 2, Josh Hagemeier 2, Conner Sunderland 1.
Woodward is 8-10 and goes to Heritage Hall on Friday.
Alva 71, Tonkawa 40
Shattuck 61, Arnett 36
Boise City 53, Balko 32
Shidler 39, Billings 21
Buffalo 55, Sharon-Mutual 35
Canton 56, Waynoka 35
Fairview 67, Cashion 43
Cherokee 30, Pioneer 20
Frontier 69, Chisholm 36
Drummond 50, Covington-Douglas 39
Enid 77, Ponca City 65
Laverne 57, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 33
Texhoma 82, Forgan 11
Hooker 55, Liberal, Kan. 43
Hydro-Eakly 67, Thomas 38
Leedey 54, Mooreland 25
Vici 57, Lomega 51
Pond Creek-Hunter 80, Medford 29
Timberlake 61, Okeene 34
Ringwood 61, Waukomis 48
