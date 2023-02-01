Tuesday’s basketball scores

Girls

Guymon 75, Woodward 74 (overtime)

Woodward scoring: Thessaly Pfeifer 37, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 14, Lily Luckett 12, Lexi Mendell 7, Riley Moore 4.

Guymon free throw with 4 seconds left in overtime was the difference. Mendell’s three-pointer late in the fourth period sent the game into overtime. Woodward is 10-8 going into Friday’s game at Heritage Hall.

Alva 52, Tonkawa 23

Arnett 59, Shattuck 45

Boise City 45, Balko 42

Shidler 61, Billings 15

Buffalo 63, Sharon-Mutual 34

Kremlin-Hillsdale 54, Burlington 26

Kingfisher 58, Cache 40

Fairview 46, Cashion 38

Cherokee 43, Pioneer 37

Frontier 44, Chisholm 35

Drummond 52, Covington-Douglas 38

Duke 53, Sweetwater 37

Laverne 47, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 31

Texhoma 53, Forgan 39

Goodwell 42, Rolla, Kan. 32

Liberal, Kan. 57, Hooker 47

Leedey 50, Mooreland 20

Pond Creek-Hunter 43, Medford 32

Okeene 60, Timberlake 33

Waukomis 64, Ringwood 19

Boys

Woodward 59, Guymon 45

Woodward scoring: Kash Shipley 23, Caden Reid 12, Kyle Martin 8, Conner Price 6, Carter Reid 5 Hunter Moseley 2, Josh Hagemeier 2, Conner Sunderland 1.

Woodward is 8-10 and goes to Heritage Hall on Friday.

Alva 71, Tonkawa 40

Shattuck 61, Arnett 36

Boise City 53, Balko 32

Shidler 39, Billings 21

Buffalo 55, Sharon-Mutual 35

Canton 56, Waynoka 35

Fairview 67, Cashion 43

Cherokee 30, Pioneer 20

Frontier 69, Chisholm 36

Drummond 50, Covington-Douglas 39

Enid 77, Ponca City 65

Laverne 57, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 33

Texhoma 82, Forgan 11

Hooker 55, Liberal, Kan. 43

Hydro-Eakly 67, Thomas 38

Leedey 54, Mooreland 25

Vici 57, Lomega 51

Pond Creek-Hunter 80, Medford 29

Timberlake 61, Okeene 34

Ringwood 61, Waukomis 48

Tags

Trending Video