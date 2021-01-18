Boomers host Bulldogs
Woodward will continue its homestand tonight against the Hooker Bulldogs.
Game time for the varsity girls is 6:30 p.m. with the boys at approximately 8 p.m.
Both Hooker teams come in highly ranked in Class 2A while the Woodward boys are ranked in the top 20 in Class 4A.
On the boys side, the Boomers are 10-2 (ranked 18th) and coming off a 63-61 win over Anadarko on Friday where Max Cheap led with 23 points and Kaden Kornele scored 15.
Hooker is 11-0 and ranked second in 2A. The Bulldogs beat Laverne 60-33 on Saturday and have one win over a larger school, 71-51 over Perryton, Texas.
Woodward's girls are 8-3 after a 55-33 loss to second-ranked Anadarko on Friday. Thessaly Pfeifer had 12 points and Ava Long 11 in that game.
Hooker is 11-0 and ranked 7th in 2A. The biggest wins are over Class A state tournament contenders Garber and Cashion. Hooker beat Laverne 50-37 on Saturday.
This is Woodward's only scheduled game this week. The Boomers opted out of going to Jones this week after the tournament became a festival.
In a couple of other schedule changes, the Boomers have added a home game against Vici on Jan. 28, and will play at Clinton on Feb. 4 in a game twice-postponed from December - once due to football and once to COVID-19 issues.
Here is Tuesday's area schedule
Alva at Newkirk; Arnett at Mooreland; Texhoma at Beaver; Buffalo at Vici; Oklahoma Bible at Fairview; Laverne at Goodwell; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Leedey; Canton at Sharon-Mutual; Cheyenne at Shattuck; Turpin at Tyrone; Covington-Douglas at Okeene.
District assignments announced
The Class B and A district assistents and sites have been announced by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association. Here are assignments of interest for area schools.
Class B Area 1 at Woodward
(in district, host school listed first)
District 1 - Goodwell, Boise City, Felt, Balko
District 2 - Leedey, Taloga, Sharon-Mutual, Hardesty-Yarbrough
District 3 - Timberlake, Medford, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Burlington (boys)
District 4 - Beaver, Tyrone, Aline-Cleo (girls), Drummond
Regional main site Leedey: Subsite: Beaver
District 5 - Duke, Granite, Lone Wolf (boys), Blair
District 6 - Okeene, Erick, Deer Creek-Lamont
District 7 - Forgan, Buffalo, Freedom (boys), Waynoka
District 8 - Arnett, Billings, Cimarron, Geary
Regional main site: Arnett: Subsite: Okeene
Class A Area 1 at Enid
District 1 - Laverne, Texhoma, Cherokee
District 2 - Shattuck, Turpin, Mooreland
District 3 - Arapaho-Butler, Waukomis, Sentinel
District 4 - Seiling, Canton, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply
Regional main site: Mooreland: Subsite: Seiling
District 5 - Wellston, Hominy, Woodland
District 6 - Okarche, Depew, Drumright
District 7 - Thomas, Pioneer, Ringwood
District 8 - Calumet, Oklahoma Bible, Pond Creek-Hunter
Regional main site: Okarche. Subsite: Pond Creek-Hunter
Class A Area III at Cache
District 1 - Cheyenne, Hollis, Navajo
District 2 - Burns Flat-Dill City, Empire, Vici
District 3 - Fletcher, Canute, Binger-Oney
District 4 - Fort Cobb-Broxton, Rush Springs, Sterling
Regional main site: Burns Flat-Dill City. Subsite: Navajo.
Panhandle men win
GOODWELL, Okla. – Oklahoma Panhandle State University men’s basketball notched its first Sooner Athletic Conference victory of the young season by taking down Southwestern Christian University, 89-72, at Anchor D Arena. The Aggies evened their overall record at 2-2 and 1-2 in the SAC, while the Eagles fell to 3-4 on the year and 2-2 in conference game.
