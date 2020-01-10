Boomer teams win tourney games
ENID - Woodward's basketball teams advanced to the consolation finals in the Wheat Capital Tournament with victories Friday at Chisholm High School.
The girls broke open a close game with a strong third period and defeated Blackwell 48-32 while the boys pulled away in the last couple of minutes to down the host Longhorns 63-56.
Woodward's girls will play Fairview or Perry for the consolation title at 1:10 p.m. and the boys face Fairview at 2:30 p.m.
The Boomer girls are 5-5 on the year and the boys improved to 6-4.
Oil Center championship games set
It will be an All-270 Conference final in the 21st Oil Center Classic at Boomer Fieldhouse.
Leedey and Shattuck will meet in both the girls and boys championship games.
Leedey's girls advanced with a 33-26 win over Forgan and Shattuck turned back Balko 50-43 in overtime. On the boys side, Leedey routed Waynoka 73-34 and Shattuck beat Mooreland 57-49.
Girls scores
Laverne 61, Waynoka 29; Turpin 36, Mooreland 25; Leedey 33, Forgan 26; Shattuck 50, Balko 43 (overtime)
Boys scores
Balko 44, Turpin 39; Forgan 58, Laverne 54; Leedey 73, Waynoka 34
Saturday's schedule
Girls: 10 a.m. - Waynoka vs. Mooreland; 12:30 p.m. - Laverne vs. Turpin; 3 p.m. - Forgan vs. Balko; 5:30 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Leedey
Boys: 11:15 a.m. - Turpin vs. Laverne; 1:45 p.m. - Balko vs. Forgan; 4:15 p.m. - Waynoka vs. Mooreland; 6:45 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Leedey
Area scores
Girls
Binger-Oney 59, Southwest Covenant 34; Guymon 49, Chickasha 43; Erick 37, Snyder 34; Ringwood 56, Verden 32; Anadarko 64, Lawton MacArthur 31; Arnett 61, Seiling 40; Beaver 44, Sentinel 36; Boise City 42, Navajo 13.
Calumet 75, Ninnekah 25; Cherokee 56, Cement 32; Cimarron 28, Canton 27; Kingfisher 53, Cleveland 50; Weatherford 85, Heritage Hall 29; Hollis 63, Merritt 37; Kremlin-Hillsdale 44, Timberlake 34; Okarche 38, Thomas 28; Sayre 39, Cheyenne 28; Waukomis 59, Buffalo 32; Canute 57, Arapaho-Butler 38
Boys
Fairview 71, Alva 61; Arnett 62, Temple 15; Binger-Oney 56, Boise City 40; Cimarron 56, Freedom 30; Cordell 53, Erick 34; Crescent 48, Thomas 36; Lookeba-Sickles 52, Sayre 50; Weatherford 60, Altus 35; Sentinel 40, Beaver 25; Binger-Oney 56, Boise City 40; Burlington 63, Buffalo 60; Seiling 69, Texhoma 54
Canute 38, Cheyenne 31; Geary 41, Okeene JV 16; Chickasha 48, Guymon 42; Hooker 48, Hobart 31; Lomega 60, Southwest Covenant 41; Canton 51, Medford 29; Cashion 63, Watonga 40; Enid 63, Capitol Hill 42; Canton 51, Medford 29
