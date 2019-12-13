Thursday’s games
Compass Athletics Winter Classic at Woodward
Girls
Lawton Eisenhower 40, Perryton, Texas 30
Guthrie 62, Altus 60
Guymon 57, OKC Storm 56
Woodward 69, Enid 29
Friday’s games
10:30 a.m. - Perryton vs. Altus
1:10 p.m. - Enid vs. OKC Storm
3:50 p.m. - Lawton Eisenhower vs. Guthrie
6:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Guymon
Boys
Guthrie 65, Perryton, Texas 43
OKC Storm 80, Altus 30
Mustang 79, Enid 65
Woodward 74, Guymon 56
Friday’s games
11:50 a.m. - Altus vs. Enid
2:30 p.m. - Guymon vs. Perryton
5:10 p.m. - OKC Storm vs. Mustang
7:40 p.m. - Woodward vs. Guthrie
Area scores
Pioneer Cellular-Northwestern Prep Classic at Alva
Girls
South Central 42, Buffalo 25
South Barber 47, Cherokee 33
Seiling 67, Buffalo JV 10
Waynoka 42, Freedom 28
Boys
Seiling 76, Cherokee JV 28
Buffalo 60, Waynoka 38
South Central 76, Freedom 11
Cherokee 54, South Barber 52 (2 overtimes)
Mooreland Holiday Classic
Girls
Beaver 53, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 27
Sayre 51, Ringwood 23
Boys
Sayre 42, Beaver 35
Vici 73, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 50
Sharon-Mutual 47, Mooreland 41
Waukomis 67, Ringwood 54
5-County Tournament
Girls
Canute 64, Hammon 58
Cheyenne 58, Leedey 43
Boys
Leedey 59, Canute 48
Burns Flat-Dill City Tournament
Girls
Thomas 58, Cordell 21
Boys
Hobart 57, Hinton 46
Lookeba-Sickles 67, Cordell 42
Oklahoma Christian Academy 79, T homas 52
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.