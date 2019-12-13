Thunder

The Thunder Drummers perform during the Compass Athletics Winter Classic basketball tournament at Boomer Fieldhouse on Thursday night. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Thursday’s games

Compass Athletics Winter Classic at Woodward

Girls

Lawton Eisenhower 40, Perryton, Texas 30

Guthrie 62, Altus 60

Guymon 57, OKC Storm 56

Woodward 69, Enid 29

Friday’s games

10:30 a.m. - Perryton vs. Altus

1:10 p.m. - Enid vs. OKC Storm

3:50 p.m. - Lawton Eisenhower vs. Guthrie

6:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Guymon

Boys

Guthrie 65, Perryton, Texas 43

OKC Storm 80, Altus 30

Mustang 79, Enid 65

Woodward 74, Guymon 56

Friday’s games

11:50 a.m. - Altus vs. Enid

2:30 p.m. - Guymon vs. Perryton

5:10 p.m. - OKC Storm vs. Mustang

7:40 p.m. - Woodward vs. Guthrie

Area scores

Pioneer Cellular-Northwestern Prep Classic at Alva

Girls

South Central 42, Buffalo 25

South Barber 47, Cherokee 33

Seiling 67, Buffalo JV 10

Waynoka 42, Freedom 28

Boys

Seiling 76, Cherokee JV 28

Buffalo 60, Waynoka 38

South Central 76, Freedom 11

Cherokee 54, South Barber 52 (2 overtimes)

Mooreland Holiday Classic

Girls

Beaver 53, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 27

Sayre 51, Ringwood 23

Boys

Sayre 42, Beaver 35

Vici 73, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 50

Sharon-Mutual 47, Mooreland 41

Waukomis 67, Ringwood 54

5-County Tournament

Girls

Canute 64, Hammon 58

Cheyenne 58, Leedey 43

Boys

Leedey 59, Canute 48

Burns Flat-Dill City Tournament

Girls

Thomas 58, Cordell 21

Boys

Hobart 57, Hinton 46

Lookeba-Sickles 67, Cordell 42

Oklahoma Christian Academy 79, T homas 52

