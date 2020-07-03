Social distancing guidelines hasn’t stopped local 4-Hers from participating, learning and creating.
“Woodward County 4-H members have been busy at it this summer despite the restrictions caused by Covid 19,” Woodward County Extension Director Melanie Lynes-Matt said. “The front lobby of the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service quickly became the place to stop by and pick up your Covid Crafts and Pandemic Pick Up kits.”
According to Lynes-Matt, the kits contained projects for 4-H members to complete at home. These will be entries for the county fair in August.
“Over 100 kits ranging from scone making to woodworking projects were picked up,” Lynes-Matt said.
Several students got out at the end of lockdown to participate in the tractor driving school and ATV safety certification class.
4-H members also released their own “how to" videos from home, according to Lynes-Matt.
“One of the videos was showing other members how to make dog treats and encouraged everyone to donate them to WOOF pet rescue,” Lynes-Matt said. “4-H members are participating in the "Food, Fun, and 4-H" project where each month they receive a kitchen utensil and recipes to make at home.”
In order to get the next kit, students have to submit pictures showing them in the process of cooking the meal as well as enjoying it with their family members, according to Lynes-Matt.
The fun doesn’t stop though. There are summer plans as well.
“In July 4-H members will attend the first ever virtual Round Up where they will have the opportunity to participate in zoom workshops with others across the state,” Lynes-Matt said. “Senior 4-H member Ethan Matt will be recognized during this time as well as a state qualifier in the goat and the agricultural project areas.”
Even though there have been limitations on meeting, the 4-H club educators and members have definitely kept busy and even excelled through the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.