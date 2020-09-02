Upcoming OBI blood drives
September 3rd Great Plains National Bank in Woodward 1-3
September 3rd Woodward Bank 7 8:30-11
September 4th Alfalfa Electric Cooperation 10-1
September 8th Fargo-Gage School/ Community Drive 3-5
September 8th Providence Place in Woodward 10:30-12:30
September 9th High Plains Technology Center in Woodward 8:30-3:30
September 14th Geary High School & Community 11-4
September 14th Mooreland United Methodist Church 2-6
September 15th Watonga Community 12-6
September 16th Deer Creek Lamont High School 9:30-2
September 16th NWOSU Woodward 10-3
September 17th Cherokee Community 10:30-1:30
September 18th Radio Shack Alva 10:30-1pm
September 18th Atwoods of Alva 3:00-5:00
September 21st NWOSU Student Center 10-4
September 22nd NWOSU Student Center 10-4
September 23rd Pond Creek Hunter High School 11-4
September 23rd James Crabtree Correctional Center
September 23rd Fort Supply High School 1-6
September 24th Woodward Christian Academy 10:30-2
September 28th Mooreland High School 12:30-5:30
September 28th Burlington High School 2-6
September 29th Watonga High School 10:30-3
September 29th Cherokee High School 10-3
September 30th City of Woodward 11-2
