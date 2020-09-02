Upcoming OBI blood drives

September 3rd Great Plains National Bank in Woodward 1-3

September 3rd Woodward Bank 7 8:30-11

September 4th Alfalfa Electric Cooperation 10-1

September 8th Fargo-Gage School/ Community Drive 3-5

September 8th Providence Place in Woodward 10:30-12:30

September 9th High Plains Technology Center in Woodward 8:30-3:30

September 14th Geary High School & Community 11-4

September 14th Mooreland United Methodist Church 2-6

September 15th Watonga Community 12-6

September 16th Deer Creek Lamont High School 9:30-2

September 16th NWOSU Woodward 10-3

September 17th Cherokee Community 10:30-1:30

September 18th Radio Shack Alva 10:30-1pm

September 18th Atwoods of Alva 3:00-5:00

September 21st NWOSU Student Center 10-4

September 22nd NWOSU Student Center 10-4

September 23rd Pond Creek Hunter High School 11-4

September 23rd James Crabtree Correctional Center

September 23rd Fort Supply High School 1-6

September 24th Woodward Christian Academy 10:30-2

September 28th Mooreland High School 12:30-5:30

September 28th Burlington High School 2-6

September 29th Watonga High School 10:30-3

September 29th Cherokee High School 10-3

September 30th City of Woodward 11-2

Tags

Recommended for you