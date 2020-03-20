In compliance with the Emergency Declaration for Woodward County, CDC and OSDH recommendations for limited in-person gatherings, the Woodward County Commission meeting will be broadcast live on the Ready Woodward Facebook page at 10 a.m. Monday so that the county may reach a wider audience with updates and the latest information on county government operations, according to Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer.
The meetings will be in the Civil Defense room in the basement, entering the east door of the courthouse, with a limit of 10 people.
In addition to regular business, the short agenda consists of county officers reporting their operating plans for each office due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The board will possibly amend security of the courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19.
A resolution for disposing of an oak computer desk, oak book case and file cabinet from the court clerk’s office to the County clerk’s office will be considered.
Anyone needing to do business at the courthouse can enter the front doors. The window to the right has an opening to drop off paperwork or visit with a county officer.
