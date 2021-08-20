Woodward County officials met with commissioners Thursday morning for a special meeting to pass resolutions updating County policies.
The new County drug and alcohol policy and safety manual were approved unanimously.
The employee handbook was approved with one amendment regarding employee scheduled work hours. The amendment allows for deviation at the discretion of elected officials.
All changes and updates are effective Sept. 1st and employees will be asked to sign acknowledgments of all three policies.
Before the meeting was adjourned, District 1 Commissioner Troy White let officers know there will also be a supplemental covid policy in the works soon. The policy will allow elected officers to send an employee home if they show symptoms.
“This will be a supplemental, ideally temporary, policy until this is a non issue,” Troy White said. “This gives us the ability to protect the other employees and the public.”
