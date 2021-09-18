A short agenda has been posted for the Woodward County Commission meeting Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.
The board will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) for D Boy Dispensaries in SW ¼ Section 29 T23N R19W on 3.95 acres in District 1.
Commissioners will consider another OMMA certificate of compliance for Whispering Creek Farms LLC at W ½ SW ¼ Section 24 T23N R22W in District 3.
Another OMMA certificate for 22874 Ventures NW Passage Industrial Park Lot 2 Block 2 on 3.6941 acres in District 3 will be considered.
An application for permit public service pipeline crossing from Northwestern Electric Co-op for overhead electric powerline will be considered for the southeast corner of Section 23 T23N R19W in District 1.
The board will consider the allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified to Sept. 10th.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of an HP computer with networking hardware with a monitor for the County Clerk’s office.
A resolution for disposing of a Dell quad core Xeon processor server for the district attorney’s office will be considered to be junked.
The board will also consider a resolution for declaration of surplus for five small aluminum bleachers from the fair grounds to be sold at sealed bid.
