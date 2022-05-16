Mooreland High School senior Sarah Lichtenwalter is this year’s recipient of the 2022 4-year, $6,000 overall scholarship award from the American Petroleum Institute (API) Woodward Chapter Scholarship Fund.
Lichtenwalter plans to continue her medical field aspirations at High Plains Technology Center with the Practical Nursing Program. Her plan also includes attending Northwestern Oklahoma State University to become a Registered Nurse and get a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. The end goal is to become a Nurse Practitioner specializing in pediatrics.
After a scary medical experience with her younger sister, Lichtenwalter decided, “to go into the medical field to help people the way that the doctors helped my sister,” she said.
In 2020 she was accepted into the Health Career Program at HPTC and by 2021 she was a Certified Nursing Assistant. This year she has been working on becoming a Certified Phlebotomist.
“Health Careers has helped me learn what level of education I need and how to get it,” said Lichtenwalter.
The scholarship selection criteria is based on GPA, community, organization service and financial need.
“Sarah has been involved in many areas in the community, activities, leadership roles and academic awards throughout her school career,” said Lyndy Affeld, Woodward API President and Flogistix Oklahoma regional account manager.
Lichtenwalter is the 2021-2022 Miss Mooreland, a member of Student Leadership club, varsity slow-pitch softball and varsity cheer. She has a lengthy list of helping in the community, to name a few include Operation Christmas Child, teaching 6th grade TAP students to take vitals and assisted with a Food pantry canned food drive.
Woodward API Scholarships are solicited to student applications through area county high school counselors early each year. There are 14 counselors that work with Affeld to help students apply for the substantial scholarship opportunity.
Mooreland High School Principal, Elizabeth Parsons spoke highly of Lichtenwalter in a letter of recommendation. “Sarah was recently selected as Salutatorian of the Mooreland High School Class of 2022. I know her to be smart, goal-driven and hard-working.”
Students interested in applying for the API Scholarship can contact their school’s counselor.
