“I think it will help the community as a whole,” Woodward Public Library Director Connie Terry. “The more responses our community receives from individuals completing the 2020 Census, the more funding we can receive for vital programs and services in education, health care, infrastructure and emergency response.”
As part of the marketing promotion for the 2020 Census, the Woodward Public Library received a grant for $2,995 through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The grant is to help the community reach hard-to-count populations during the count.
The library is receiving a new desktop computer for residents to use in completing the new online questionnaire.
Terry is also partnering with the Oklahoma Literacy Council. She will be helping students in High Plains Technical Center’s English as a Second Language (ESL) classes understand the importance of being counted.
The Oklahoma Department of Libraries has awarded 16 libraries grants to reach hard-to-count groups in 30 communities.
“Groups are considered hard-to-count if they’re hard to contact, hard to locate, hard to persuade, or hard to interview,” according to Susan Woitte Government Information Librarian at ODL. “Plus, certain groups have historically been undercounted, including young children, and persons who live in lower-income areas or are members of a minority group.”
The library can help customers complete the questionnaire online and answer questions about the Census.
For addition information on the Census, visit 2020Census.gov. To see information shared with all types of Oklahoma libraries regarding the Census visit census.oklibraries.org.
