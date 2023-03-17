Anyone who uses the Woodward Public Library’s online reading app will be switching apps. The app switch is due to Overdrive, parent company, getting rid of the old app.
The new app, Libby, has the same library and the bill transfers, according to Andrea Davis, adult services librarian at Woodward Public Library.
Users are able to sync their wishlists to Libby.
“A lot of people have already made the switch. We’re just trying to get the word out so people are aware about it,” Davis said.
