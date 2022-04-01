Woodward Public Library is hosting fun activities for National Library Week. A couple are Adult Craft Night Tuesday April 5th at 5:30 p.m. and Kids Crafternoon on Wednesday April 6th at 4 p.m. where both days you can decorate your own Library Tote.
The library is also holding four Facebook contests. Participants will be entered into gift card drawings. In-person opportunities include, if library users say “I love my library” their fines will be waived. However this does not apply to lost or damaged items. Lost or missing library cards can be replaced for free during this week. If you do not have a card, it is a good week to sign up. Reading Apps are also available with your library card.
April is also National Poetry Month. Poetry may not be for everyone, but they have created accessible ways for everyone people to get creative with “found” poetry, creating free form poetry through existing text.
The library is also hosting a Book Spine Poetry Contest by creating poetry from 4-to-6 book spines stacked up.
Entries can be submitted between April 1-22. First place will receive a cash prize of $75, second place $50, and third place $25. Grab, Go, Create kits will also be available to create Blackout Poetry.
The Woodward Public Library is located at 1500 Main St.
