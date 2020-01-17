Woodward Public Library’s next Meet the Author Luncheon is scheduled for noon on Thursday Feb. 13 at the Woodward Conference Center.
Sara Sue Hoklotubbe grew up in Northeastern Oklahoma, a location she uses as the setting for her mystery novels. As a Cherokee tribal citizen, Hoklotubbe transports her readers into modern-day Cherokee life.
Hoklotubbe has won such awards as Mystery of the Year by Wordcraft Circle of Native Writers and Storytellers, WILLA Literary Award by Women Writing the West, and New Mexico-Arizona Book Award for Best Mystery.
According to the description for the Sadie Walela Mystery series, “Sadie is a blue-eyed Cherokee living in northeastern Oklahoma, a half-blood who finds she sometimes has to adapt to get by in the white man's world.
“As she faces adversity at each bend in the road, she adapts and moves forward, much as her father's ancestors did. But as she comes to term with murder, romance, and her hopes for a career, Sadie finds deception on all accounts.”
The event is free with a “Complimentary Pass.” Library officials ask that attendees register by Feb. 6.
For more information call 580-254-8544.
