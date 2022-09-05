September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the Woodward Public Library.
Sign up for a library card this month and you’ll be entered into a cash prize drawing. Library cards are free to all Northwest Oklahoma residents. Visit the library with a photo ID (must have current address or bring a document with the current address) to apply for a library card.
If you already have a card, refer a friend or family member and you will also be entered into a cash drawing. If old library fines are keeping you away from the library, stop by the desk and say, “I love my library,” and your library fines will be forgiven. However, this does not include lost or damaged materials.
The Woodward Public Library also has a new streaming service called Creativebug. It offers thousands of crafting and art classes for all ages and skill levels. You can access Creativebug free with your library card.
Adults that are looking for a way to reduce stress and unwind can stop by for afternoon fun and coloring every 2nd and 4th Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and join the Coloring Crew. Coloring pages, pencils, and beverages are provided.
Throughout the month the library will also be hosting contests on Facebook for additional prizes.
