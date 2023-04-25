Libraries across the United States are celebrating the 65th National Library Week started by the American Library Association in 1958. School, public, academic, and special libraries will observe this special week of activities.
The 2023 theme is, “There’s More to the Story.” The week started Monday and runs through April 29.
This week’s national events included Right to Read Day an National Library Workers Day on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is National Library Outreach Day (formerly National Book Mobile Day), and Thursday is Take Action for Libraries.
Adult Services Librarian for Woodward Public Library Andrea Davis explained that the library is sponsoring a contest for special posts on the Woodward Public Library Facebook page. It includes taking a photo of individuals, groups, families reading a book and posting it on the library Facebook page with the hashtag of #Caught Reading. Each submission will be entered into a cash drawing for $25.
Davis explained a special occurrence for this week only.
“A treat this week is that all late fees are being canceled for those with library materials that are overdue,” she said.
Woodward Public Library has a variety of programs, events, and activities year-round for local and area patrons. The following are a few of them:
One adult reading challenge for April is reading a book that is set in Oklahoma or written by an author from Oklahoma. Those that log in their readings by the end of April, will be entered into a monthly gift card drawing. Those interested may register online at woodward.beanstack.org, the Beanstack Tracker app, or use a reading log from the library.
Let’s Talk About It is an annual adult scholar-led book discussion group that is currently reading America for Beginners by Leah Frangui. The latest edition was held Tuesday night with Dr. Deena Fisher leading the discussion. The series theme is “Travel: New Ways of Seeing,” about the nature of travel through fiction and nonfiction.
A special reading program for children from birth to five years old is the 1,000 Books challenge to better prepare children for school. During the first five years of their lives, children are encouraged to have at least 1,000 books read to them. Those completing this challenge will be recognized.
Patrons may check out eBook online, audiobooks and videos on site, as well as conduct online research databases. It is also possible to borrow materials from other area libraries when not available at the Woodward library. Library staff are always there to help find any library materials for pleasure, education, or work.
Davis said that there is a book out there for everybody. “If you don’t like one, check out another to enjoy it. If you like audiobooks, you can find one for any author or genre.”
