Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 50F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.