Ah yes, the Oklahoma Legislature.
Every year our lawmakers in their due diligence offer up, vote and pass a number of laws.
Some are probably good, some bad, some strange and some just plain funny (Bigfoot, anyone). Of course, there are always a few unconstitutional measures that find their way into law and within a few months are typically tossed out by the state supreme court.
Hey, this is Oklahoma after all.
One that has caught my attention came a couple of weeks ago when the House passed HB 2030 to require high school students to pass the civics portion of the United States’ naturalization test in order to graduate beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
The bill’s sponsor, Terry O’Donnell from Catoosa, says too many students graduate without basic knowledge of “how our nation was founded our how our system of government works.”
I would agree that civics and government should be a major part of a student’s education, though forcing a test on the subject to get a diploma isn’t needed. If you get the work done and get the necessary grades in class, you shouldn’t have to take an “exit test” if you will to graduate.
I, though, have another idea on this legislation. It should be at a minimum put on hold.
Why?
Before something like this becomes law, every statewide elected official from the governor to the first-term legislators should be required to take and pass the test as well.
It’s simple. Have everyone in the House and Senate should pick a day, take an hour, or maybe two, and take the test in the chambers.
No cell phones. No cheating. No assistance from staff members. Just a simple test like we all had to take in our school days.
I’m sure we could find plenty of educators to monitor the proceedings and make sure our elected officials don’t try any shortcuts. And I’m sure we could find plenty of educators willing to grade the tests.
The measure that passed the House sets a passing grade at 60 percent. Since our elected representatives should know what they are doing, the bar should be higher, say 75 percent or thereabouts.
In theory, every elected official should pass this test with flying colors.
What if they don’t?
Well, outside of the embarrassment of flunking a test they want to impose on high school kids, there really isn’t any applicable punishment. That will be up to the voters in each district.
Legislators are pretty adept at exempting themselves from laws they pass.
Not this time.
If this legislation is that important, our lawmakers should step up and lead. Take the civics test and show us why you’re qualified to serve and make laws - good or bad - that affect all of us.
Johnny McMahan is managing editor of the Woodward News.
