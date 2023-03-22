Senate approves Marissa Murrow Act; bill named for UCO student killed by drunk driver
OKLAHOMA CITY – The full Senate has given its approval to legislation to ensure greater accountability when alcohol is served at event venues. Sen. Paul Rosino is the principal author of Senate Bill 1057, creating the Marissa Murrow Act. Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, said the legislation is named for a University of Central Oklahoma student who was struck head-on by an intoxicated driver who’d been drinking at a wedding event venue in 2020. Marissa’s parents, Jeff and Kristy Murrow, are constituents and worked with Rosino on the legislation.
Rosino said there are currently some 3,000 event venues in the state, and under current statutes, they are not required to hold any kind of license in order for alcohol to be served at their locations. SB 1057 would stipulate that a caterer could not sell or distribute alcoholic beverages on the premises unless the venue holds an event venue license from the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission.
House Approves Sports Betting
The Oklahoma House of Representatives gave the stamp of approval Tuesday to legislation to legalize sports betting and potentially bring in over $9 million a year to the state budget.
Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, filed House Bill 1027, which adds in-person and mobile sports betting as a supplement to the state-tribal model gaming compact. The state would receive a percentage of gaming revenue.
“Right now, Oklahoma is missing out on a huge financial opportunity for both our state and our tribes,” Luttrell said. “Oklahomans are traveling across state lines to participate in sports betting, and we’re losing those dollars. It makes economic sense to provide sports betting as an option.”
If passed, tribes implementing sports betting would pay the state a 4% fee for the first $5 million dollars made in one month, a 5% fee on the next $5 million and a 6% fee for additional monies. The sliding fee system would restart each month.
The Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) estimated sports betting could bring in up to $9,350,000 a year, of 12% would enter the general revenue fund and 88% would go toward education.
Senate approves bill to allow OMMA director to shut down marijuana operations causing environmental damage
The full Senate approved legislation Monday to address environmental concerns related to marijuana grows. Sen. Joe Newhouse, R- Tulsa, is the author of Senate Bill 808, which authorizes the executive director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to order licensees to cease and desist operations if the director finds that an environmental emergency exists.
SB 808 now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration. Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, is the principal House author.
HB1445 Creates More Transparency in Schools
HB1445, authored by Assistant House Democratic Leader Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa would require school districts to post a copy of their bond proposal to their website at least 30 days prior to the election.
Also, if there is a significant change in the voter-approved bond project or proposal, this change must be posted online within 30 days following school board approval of the changes.
“Voters have a right to know exactly how their tax dollars are spent. Taxpayer transparency matters,” Rep. Provenzano said.
