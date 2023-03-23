Legislative briefs
Bill Protecting Renters in Unsafe Housing Conditions Passes
OKLAHOMA CITY – Legislation updating the Landlord Tenant Act to protect renters living in unsafe living conditions was approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday.
House Bill 2109, authored by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, protects tenants from retaliatory actions taken by landlords and allows courts to require landlords to make needed repairs for health and safety.
"The vast majority of Oklahoma's landlords work hard to keep their rental property in good shape, but unfortunately, tenants whose landlords are not maintaining a healthy, safe living environment have very little protection in our current statute," Pae said. "House Bill 2109 provides tenants with the tools necessary to ensure their housing conditions are restored to a safe baseline."
HB2109, which applies to landlords renting less than 10 units, protects tenants from common types of landlord retaliation, including raising rent, threatening eviction, or decreasing services. It also gives courts the authority to require a landlord to make a repair needed to ensure a rental property is safe and habitable when they refuse to make the repair otherwise.
Hasenbeck Passes Women's Bill of Rights
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives has approved the Women's Bill of Rights, preserving biological sex as a distinct legal category.
Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, authored House Bill 1449, which clarifies how people of both biological sexes are treated under state law by defining 'sex' as a person's biological sex, whether male or female, at birth. It also forbids unfair sex discrimination but allows for recognition of the differences between sex on issues related to biology, privacy, safety or fairness.
The measure clarifies that "equal" in reference to sex will not be construed to mean same or identical and that differentiating between the sexes will not necessarily be construed as treating the sexes unequally.
The Women's Bill of Rights passed the House 76-19 and now moves to the Senate, where its principal author is Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan.
Senate supports maternity leave for teachers and school employees
OKLAHOMA CITY – Another major education reform received approval in the Senate Wednesday. Sen. Adam Pugh’s Senate Bill 364 would provide teachers and school employees up to eight weeks of maternity leave following the birth of a child.
“Having paid maternity leave is a major workforce development need throughout all industries, but it’s especially important in education as this career field is made up of 76% women, and most of those are young women wanting to start or grow their family,” said Pugh, R-Edmond. “As we continue working to attract more teachers to the classroom and keep the outstanding professionals we already have, we must stop making mothers choose between their children and their careers. This will give them eight weeks to heal, take care of their newborn and adjust to their new family life.”
Under SB 364, full-time public school district employees who have been employed for at least one year would be entitled to eight weeks of paid maternity leave, immediately following the birth of their child. This would be in addition, not in place of, any sick leave of the employee. They would be allowed to use their annual or sick leave, shared leave, or unpaid leave if they wished to take off the full 12 weeks as is legally required under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, is the principal House author of the bill that is now eligible to be considered in that chamber.
House Passes Legislation that Would Compensate Teachers for Additional Students
OKLAHOMA CITY – The House on Tuesday passed a bill that would grant additional compensation to elementary school teachers whose classrooms exceed size limits.
House Bill 2009 is authored by Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow.
"When a teacher is asked to teach additional students, they are taking on more responsibilities," Davis said. "They should be compensated appropriately for those extra duties.
Davis explained that while schools currently receive funding for each student attending, they are assessed penalties when classroom sizes are exceeded. His legislation would remove those penalties and instead redirect the money to compensate the teachers who have extra students in their classrooms.
HB 2009 also would change class-size limits to 18 students in kindergarten, 20 in grades first through third and 24 in grades four through six. Under the bill, teachers would be paid a stipend of $1,250 for every student over the size limit, capped at $5,000.
"This bill doesn't take needed money away from our schools, but instead rewards those teachers called upon to take on more work," he said.
Davis said he concentrated on elementary classrooms because those are where size limits make the greatest impact. He acknowledged that fewer students in a classroom is optimal, but said in the current teacher shortage schools are struggling to find enough qualified teachers to meet classroom demands. He also pointed to a number of districts that already are exempt from meeting the class-size requirement. His bill will create a more equal playing field among all schools, he said.
Davis said he collaborated on the bill with several thousand teachers from across the state as well as various teaching organizations and other teaching colleagues in the House of Representatives. He said there are 27 states that have a similar model.
The bill now moves to the state Senate where it is authored by Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah.
