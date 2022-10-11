The Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets MC Chapter H will have the annual Clinton Poker Run on Saturday Oct. 22,.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Longshots in Woodward. It is $25 and includes a bandana to use for ride entry. If you would like to play with an extra hand it is $5.

The Poker Run begins at 1 p.. from Longshots and will end at the Corner Lounge.

All proceeds benefit the Clinton Veterans Center.

To learn more about the Clinton Poker Run, call WideDawg 580-273-2449 or Mot at 580-254-0288.

