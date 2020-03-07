The Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club is getting ready for their annual Spaghetti Cook-off.
The cook-off raises money for the Clinton Vet Center and helps sponsor some of the club’s other projects throughout the year, according to Chapter H President Jimmy Kidd Jr. or “Widedawg.”
The group works to donate back to the community in many ways including buying gifts around Christmas for kids who might now otherwise receive them.
The event is hosted at the Moose Lodge Saturday, March 21. Registration begins at 11 a.m., judging is at 11:30 a.m. and the buffet opens at noon. There is no entry fee for those submitting to the spaghetti cook-off.
The event is free and open to the public. The all-you-can-eat spaghetti buffet is $5.
There will also be a pool and dart tournaments. Entry is $5. The tournaments will start around 1 p.m. and first and second place winners will receive plaques.
Local merchants have donated a wide variety of items that will be up for auction that day.
For more information, contact Widedawg at 580-273-2449 or Mot at 580-254-0288.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.