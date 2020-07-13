After having to postpone the annual spaghetti cook-off due to Covid-19 concerns, the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club has announced a new date for the annual fundraiser. Due to the pandemic, things will look a little different this year.
What is usually a spaghetti cook-off competition will now be a $5 Sloppy Joe feed. According to Chapter H President Jimmy Kidd Jr. or “Widedawg,” hosting the feed in place of the normal competition is a safety precaution to limit the number of people handling food.
The event is closed to anyone under the age of 21 and will take place at the Rig Lounge July 25. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and food will be served starting at 5 p.m.
Door prizes will be up for grabs along with a live auction, and pool and dart tournaments.
Money raised for the event will benefit the Clinton Vet Center and other community outreach programs the club takes part in. The group works to donate back to the community in many ways including buying gifts around Christmas for kids who might now otherwise receive them.
For more information, contact WideDawg at 580-273-2449 or Mot at 580-254-0288.
