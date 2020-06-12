There was limited movement on the leaderboard through the second performance of the 90th Woodward Elks Rodeo Thursday night.
Leaders from earlier rounds remained unchanged, though some competitors did move into top five positions.
In bareback riding, Chad Rutherford scored an 83.5 to take over third place in the event behind Hunter Green and Caleb Bennett, who had 84s on Wednesday. Tanner Aus scored an 81 for fifth place.
On the steer wrestling ledger, Kyle Irwin timed 4.2 seconds and is in a fifth place tie.
In breakaway roping on Thursday, Kirby Eppert moved into second place with a 3.5 second run and defending world champion Kelsie Chace timed 3.6 seconds for third so far.
Brady Hill scored an 80 in saddle bronco riding and for now is in third place.
Nothing move on the tiedown roping as none of Thursday's competitors broke 10 seconds.
In barrel racing Ivy Hurst timed 17.13 seconds and moved into a tie for third.
Jeston Mead was the only bull rider to survive eight seconds and his 72 is good for third place behind T. J. Gray and Colten Fritzlan, who made successful rides on Wednesday.
Two more performances are scheduled on Friday and Saturday at the Crystal Beach Arena.
Elks results through day 2
Bareback riding leaders: 1. (tie) Hunter Green, on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Pendleton Whisky's Black Kat, and Caleb Bennett, on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Nutrena's Rustler, 84 points each; 3. Chad Rutherford, 83.5; 4. Tilden Hooper, 82.5; 5. Tanner Aus, 81; 6. Richmond Champion, 80.
Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Tanner Brunner, 3.8 seconds; 2. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Nick Guy, 4.0 each; 4. Will Lummus, 4.1; 5. (tie) Kyle Irwin, Cody Devers and Dakota Eldridge, 4.2 each.
Team roping leaders: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.4 seconds; 2. (tie) Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, Tyler Waters/Jim Ross Cooper, Pace Freed/Dustin Searcy and Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.9 each; 6. Reno Stoebner/Lane Siggins, 5.0.
Breakaway roping leaders: 1. Randi Holliday, 3.2 seconds; 2. Kirby Eppert, 3.5 seconds; 3. Kelsie Chace, 3.6 seconds; 4. (tie) Jackie Crawford and Karson Stevens, 4.5 seconds each; 6. (tie) Cassidy Boggs and Cacee Sue Taulman, 4.7 seconds each.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Brody Cress, 87 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Pendleton Whisky's Four Aces; 2. Colt Gordon, 82.5; 3. Brady Hill, 80; 4. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Jacob Kammerer, 79 each; 6. Logan Hay, 78.5.
Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 8.6 seconds; 2. Hagen Houck, 9.1; 3. Marty Yates, 9.4; 4. (tie) King Pickett and Luke Madsen, 9.6 each; 6. (tie) Ike Fontenot and Richard Newton, 9.9 each.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.06 seconds; 2. Britany Diaz, 17.12; 3. (tie) Sidney Forrest and Ivy Hurst, 17.13 each; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 17.17; 6. Dona Kay Rule, 17.20.
Bull riding leaders: 1. TJ Gray, 84.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Cash Flow; 2. Colten Fritzlan, 82; 3. Jeston Mead, 72; no other qualified rides.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.