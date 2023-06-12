Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.