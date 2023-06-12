Woodward Main Street is putting on the Lead and Learn Luncheon at High Plains Technology Center on June 14.
The event will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the $10 ticket price includes lunch.
Three local business owners will speak at the event.
Nathan Holliday, Jana Walker and Chris Castor will be discussing the obstacles that came with starting a small business as well as touching up on how others can build on their dreams.
Holliday is an audio engineer, producer, videographer and drone pilot. He’s worked with artists like King and Country and Taylor Goldsmith, then in 2020 launched Story Co., a video production company, and also co created the Thunderbird Drone Festival, a local event.
Chris Castor is an award winning drone pilot and filmmaker. He’s also the director of the Thunderbird Drone Festival here in Woodward. He has won multiple awards and has created art work for a variety of celebrities.
Jana Walker is a certified public accountant and Woodward Best of the Best 2021 winner for best accountant and owner of multiple business. She has recently renovated and revitalized approximately 20,000 square feet of property downtown. She was also selected as a 2016 Trailblazer by the OSCPA for Oklahoma.
