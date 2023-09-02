September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, for which the official color is gold.
“Lawsyn Layne’s Giveback Gang” is holding its second annual fundraiser to benefit families whose children have cancer.
The Howard family was in complete shock when their three-year-old daughter, Lawsyn Layne Howard, was diagnosed with brain cancer on Sept. 11, 2020. Lawsyn’s treatment included brain surgery, 32 rounds of radiation and months of chemotherapy.
Cancer is something for which no one is prepared, and no one can handle alone. The Howard’s were overwhelmed by the amazing love and support they received from this community as well as strangers near and far.
“She is now cancer free,” said Lawsyn Layne’s mother, Destiny Howard. “We are so grateful she is doing so well. She is in Kindergarten at the ECC and other than no hair on one side, no one would know. Lawsyn is happy, healthy, and the true definition of pure joy.”
During Lawsyn’s treatment she sometimes had to be rushed to an ER for immediate medical treatment. Since this was during COVID, Destiny was the only one who could go in the hospital with her daughter, stay with her for emergencies and for the weeks of cancer treatments. They often found themselves without basic necessities such as deodorant, toothbrush, shampoo and conditioner since the hospitals had minimum.
This unpleasant situation, paired with wanting to give back to others due to the way the Howards had been blessed, led to the idea of Lawsyn Layne’s Giveback Gang: a special group that fills backpacks to donate to kids diagnosed with cancer that are walking the same journey the Howards once did. The backpacks contain toys, comfort items, toiletry items, food and gas cards for travel expenses, and are all packed into gold-colored backpacks to commemorate childhood cancer.
“I wanted to give something to these families showing up at the hospital to provide some comfort and hope and joy, so they feel like they’re not alone,” Howard said.
The program kicked off last September and over the past year the Howard family and friends have been able to donate over 70 backpacks totaling close to $25,000 worth of items, Howard added.
“The Howard family cannot begin to express the gratitude they have to everyone that has made Lawsyn Layne’s Giveback Gang a success,” Howard said. We are spreading joy. That’s all I could ever have hoped for. I’m overwhelmed by the kindness of so many.”
One of this year’s fundraisers is Lawsyn’s Lemonade Stand and a Bake Sale in the parking lot at the Bank of Western Oklahoma at 2805 Williams Ave. in Woodward. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9th. It will conclude later that day when all the items have sold.
“All proceeds will go to Lawsyn Layne’s Giveback Gang project to provide more backpacks for children with cancer. Help us raise awareness for Childhood Cancer! A little bite goes a long way,” states this event’s poster.
Another new fundraiser this year is window art to bring awareness and Go Gold! Amber Anderson Art is volunteering her amazing artistic ability to help raise funds. The following is an explanation of this project:
“Donate $75 to Lawsyn Layne’s Giveback Gang and receive a 4 ft by 4 ft window painting that brings awareness to childhood cancer for the month of September. Donate $25 more to get free paint removal services and 20% off your fall-themed window painting by Amber Anderson Art.”
Those wanting to donate money or backpack items may drop them off at Bank of Western Oklahoma where Howard is employed. You may also go to the Lawsyn Layne Giveback Gang’s Facebook page or Amber Anderson’s Facebook page to sign up for getting windows painted for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month during September.
For additional information you may contact Lawsyn’s mother, Destiny Howard at (580) 309-0877.
