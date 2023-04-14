The dueling education packages between the Oklahoma House and Senate are now in the “horse trading” stage, said District 27 State Sen. Casey Murdock at Friday’s Eggs and Issues forum held at Northwestern Electric.
To recap, the House sent the Senate early in the session an $800 million education package including millions for schools, tax credits and teacher pay raises. The Senate responded with some changes to the bill and moved a $600-plus million bill of its own.
Murdock and State Reps. Carl Newton and Mike Dobrinksi all said that negotiations are going on to try and find a final measure. State Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky was at a similar event in Guymon and could not attend.
“The House didn’t like our plan and the education chair in the Senate didn’t like their plan, so now the negotiations start,” Murdock said. “I have full confidence by the last Friday in May (when the legislature has to adjourn) we will have a good product to put out for the citizens of Oklahoma.”
Among differences in the proposals are the size of tax credits, the amount of pay raises and how to distribute funds to schools – whether to put them through the regular formula or distribute them directly to schools.
Newton noted that he and Rep. Dobrinski have several schools that due to their ad valorem tax base are not part of the normal school formula but under the Senate plan would have to fund pay raises without getting additional money, in short an unfunded mandate.
In response to a question on why there could not just be a “clean” teacher pay raise bill, legislators noted that would be great but difficult because bills seldom go through without additions or other changes in order to get enough support to pass.
In some other issues, Dobrinski said his water preservation bill to try and address the growing red cedar problem across the state is hopefully going to make it to the Senate floor soon. It passed the needed committees already.
“We have a lot of support from agriculture, conservation, hunters, everyone is pretty much on board with this project,” he said. “Everyone sees the significance. The budget guys are on board for the funding - $3.2 million from the state to implement the program to eradicated red cedars – so I think we have a really good shot of getting that done.”
Murdock said one of his bills to bring next generation 9-1-1 service to Oklahoma passed out of committee last week.
“Right now our service is a 1975 analog system and we’re losing lives because of that,” he said. “With next generation 9-1-1, the system will be able to pinpoint right where you are at when you call 9-1-1.”
Another bill awaiting action is making it possible to get victim protection orders for child abuse.
“Right now you can’t get that order, it’s not in the statute,” Murdock said. “This should have happened a long time ago.”
Newton noted a couple of election related measures he is sponsoring are ready for the floor. His bill to allow 14-year-olds a permit to be able to drive for work on the farm or to school and back is also waiting a hearing on the House floor. This is an issue Newton has pushed for several years.
Eggs and Issues forums are sponsored by the Woodward Chamber of Commerce and another is scheduled in May at the Woodward County Event Center.
