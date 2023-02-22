An official from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs confirmed that the agency served a search warrant on a marijuana grow farm in the vicinity of 48th Street in Woodward on Wednesday morning.
Mark Woodward, public information office with the OBN, said the warrant was part of an ongoing investigation and he was not able to "share any additional details at this time."
The News will update the story as more information becomes available.
