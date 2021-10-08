Class B schools opened district football play on Friday and in a featured game from B-1, Laverne outlasted Balko-Forgan 36-28 in a meeting of top-five ranked teams.
The game went down to the final seconds when the Laverne defense forced a fumble to halt Balko-Forgan's last minute drive to try and tie the game.
The Tigers broke a 28-28 tie on Peyton Freeman's nine-yard run with 4:12 left in the game. Freeman found Tayte Dome for the two-point conversion at 36-28 lead.
Balko-Forgan drove deep into Tiger territory, reaching first down at the 16 in the final 30 seconds, but the Tigers got the turnover and ran out the clock.
Jaden Hall hit Kobe McGowen for a 63-yard touchdown pass on Balko-Forgan's first offensive play.
Down 8-0, the Tigers responded with a 50-yard touchdown drive. Freeman hit Dome in the end zone for the score and Felix Teal added the conversion.
Hall regained the lead for Balko-Forgan with a 94-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.
The Tigers again answered as Houston Bockelman scored from 12-yards out.
Hall's one-yard touchdown made it 22-14 Balko-Forgan before the Tigers responded with a 5-yard touchdown by Bockelman to make it 22-20.
That was the half-time score, but Laverne stormed out in the third period and took the lead 28-22. Teal scored on a three-yard run and Freeman and Dome connected for the conversion.
Balko-Forgan tied it up at 28-28 on 33-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Nathan Smith.
Laverne improved to 5-0 and is 1-0 in the district. Balko-Forgan dropped its first game of the season, falling to 5-1.
In the other B-1 games, Seiling blasted Canton 46-0 and Shattuck routed Turpin 54-14.
*****
The news wasn't as good for the Woodward Boomers on Friday as they dropped their second consecutive district contest, falling 34-13 to the Guthrie Bluejays at Jelsma Stadium in Guthrie.
After a scoreless first period, Guthrie broke through early in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Isiah Hammons. The extra point made it 7-0 with 10:28 to go before halftime.
On the next possession, the Bluejays blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown. The Boomers then fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and one play later the Bluejays scored again for a 20-0 lead.
Woodward got on the board late in the half on a 5-yard pass from Sam Cheap to Nash Hunter.
In the second half, Guthrie scored on a 50-yard run by Hammons for a 27-7 lead.
The Boomers cut it to 27-13 in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard pass from Wyatt Pope to Parker Schmitz.
Guthrie added another touchdown for the 34-13 final.
The Boomers, 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the district, will try and turn their fortunes around next Friday at Lawton Eisenhower.
*****
In Class C games on Friday, Waynoka beat Sharon-Mutual 46-0 and Boise City downed Beaver 46-0.
In Class A, Mooreland downed Texhoma 22-14, Hooker beat Thomas 54-14, Fairview handled Burns Flat-Dill City 34-8 and Merritt crushed Sayre 41-7.
At Canton, Seiling broke open a scoreless game with 24 points in the second period, then added 22 more in the third to end the game.
Kaden Manuel had touchdown runs of 58 and 57 yards and fired scoring passes of 43 yards to Jaron H under and 10 yards to Jared Tautfest.
Tautfest returned an interception 40 yards for a score and Hunter added a 14-yard run. The Wildcats also scored on a safety.
Seiling had 338 yards in total offense to just 105 for Canton.
