On Sept. 19, the Laverne High School Band made their first appearance at the Oklahoma City State Fair Band Day Parade Contest.
Bands from all over the state met at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds and competed by class in parade marching, color guard, drum major, drumline and even the school mascots get to compete. There were over 60 bands competing this year and 22 in Class 2A alone.
The Laverne Fightin’ Tiger Band received the following awards in Class 2A: Drum Major (Senior Macy Bentley) 2nd Place, Mascot (Senior Itzel Alvarez) 2nd Place, Color Guard 1st Place, and Marching Band 1st Place. The band is directed by Bryan Pope, Karen Harris and assisted by LuAnn Gillispie
“Winning at the state fair our first year ever competing there felt incredible. When I heard our name called for first place, I was a little shocked. I knew we did really well that day but this was our first time competing there, I was ready to take home 2nd or 3rd place. It was an amazing experience filled with lots of memories,” said senior Kaitlin Vaughan
Kenna Vaughn, another senior, said “This accomplishment was amazing. I knew that the band was doing really good this year and we had a great chance of winning. Yet, this was our first time competing at the State Fair. We didn’t know what to expect. We set a goal to bring a trophy home, and we overachieved that goal. We brought four trophies home. It was amazing. We had a blast and I am grateful that I was a part of this experience. We left a legacy.”
“I’m just so proud of this band and the way they have responded this year. Mrs. Harris and I have been out of band directing for the better part of a decade but the students didn’t let that slow them down at all. I am especially proud of this group of seniors. Having 11 of them this year and the leadership they bring is a true blessing to this program and the entire school,” said Bryan Pope.
Harris retired from band directing at Seiling High School in 2011 and Pope moved to administration in 2015. Pope is also a product of the Laverne High School Music Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.