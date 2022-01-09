Laverne swept the championships in the 23rd Oil Center Classic Basketball Tournament at Boomer Fieldhouse Saturday might.

It was the first Oil Center championship for both teams.

The Tiger girls never trailed in defeating Balko 54-41 and the boys ended Leedey's run of championships at five with a 55-48 decision.

Tyrone's boys took third place with a 56-53 win over Mooreland and the Forgan girls placed third, defeating Tyrone 48-41.

Whitley Cash led the Laverne girls with 19 points and Macy Bentley and Katelin Long each scored 14.

Maylee Wertz had 16 for Balko.

On the boys side, Laverne held off a late rally from Leedey for the win. Leedey cut a 10-point deficit down to three in the fourth quarter before the Tigers opened it back up by hitting some late free throws.

Laverne's balanced attack was led by Tayte Dome with 17 points. Tripp Green had 15 and Logen Freeman 10.

Luke Puffinbarger had 13 for Leedey.

The big game of the day came from Tyrone's Roberto Hernandez who scored 39 points in the Bobcats' come from behind win over Mooreland. Hernandez had 16 in the decisive fourth period.

Mooreland got 18 points from Grayson Pittman and Nate Butts scored 14.

All Tournament Teams

Girls: Macy Bentley, Laverne; Carolyn Olvera, Balko; Lakelynn Thompson, Mooreland; Kinley Kirkhart, Forgan; Aspen Freeman, Balko; Katelin Long, Laverne. MVP-Whitley Cash, Laverne.

Boys: Roberto Hernandez, Tyrone; Pablo Pere-Pazos, Leedey; Nathan Butts, Mooreland; Kadan Delatorre, Forgan; Teegan Green, Laverne; Luke Puffinbarger, Leedey. MVP-Logen Freeman, Laverne.

At Chisholm High School on Saturday, Thessaly Pfeifer scored 35 points as Woodward edged Tulsa Will Rogers 58-56 in overtime for third place. Masey Porter added 12 points in the win.

On the boys side, the Boomers dropped their third straight game in the tournament as Chisholm scored the final nine points in a 75-72 victory.

Kash Shipley had 25 points, Peyton Hughes 18 and Jake Mead 11 for the Boomers.

Woodward goes to Clinton on Monday night.

Saturday's scores

High school girls

Woodward 58, Tulsa Rogers 56 (overtime)

Woodward - Hagemeier 3, Porter 12, Pfeifer 35, Edwards 5, O'Handley 2, Douglas-Fisher 1

Rogers - Overstreet 5, McQuarters 9, Matlock 11, Gist 18, Simmons 6, J. Jones 3, Morrison 6.

Woodward finishes third in the Wheat Capital Tournament

Weatherford 75, Piedmont 45

Alva JV 41, Woodward JV 7

Garber 41, Alva 37

Perry 40, Jones 39

Fairview 36, Crescent 33

Oklahoma Bible 50, Cashion 40

Kremlin-Hillsdale 48, Tonkawa 46

Okarche 63, Watonga 49

Amber-Pocasset 47, Arapaho-Butler 30

Vici 48, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 40

Texhoma 58, Drummond 32

Burlington 38, Pond Creek-Hunter 17

Mooreland 60, Leedey 27

Pioneer 41, Ringwood 30

Arnett 51, Canute 41

Buffalo 32, Cherokee 25

Seiling 81, Cyril 49

Hydro-Eakly 67, Hobart 38

Laverne 54, Balko 41

Beaver 51, Timberlake 35

Forgan 48, Tyrone 41

Erick 43, Boise City 32

Aline-Cleo/Freedom 46, Lone Wolf 26

Sentinel 44, Binger-Oney 43

Burns Flat-Dill City 40, Gracemont 11

Calumet 38, Stratford 26

Dover 30, Canton 27

Cheyenne-Reydon 50, Cordell 30

Clinton 43, Tulsa Washington JV 38

Waynoka 32, Felt 27

Geary 44, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 25

Guymon 48, Cache 45

Hammon 78, Shattuck 41

Thomas 55, Hennessey 44

Hooker 49, Turpin 28

Merritt 52, Frederick 46

Okeene 47, Waukomis 25

High school boys

Chisholm 75, Woodward 72

Woodward - Baker 2, Hughes 18, Martin 6, Reid 2, Pope 2, Moseley 6, Mead 11, Shipley 25

Chisholm - Patton 13, Bullard 19, Daniels 11, Crosswhite 7, Aman 3, Epps 18, Harmon 2, Easter 2.

Anadarko 86, El Reno 81

Balko 37, Woodward JV 34

Weatherford 59, Tuttle 49

Kingfisher 41, Alva 39

Okarche 47, Hennessey 41

Thomas 50, Crescent 37

Fairview 55, Oklahoma Bible 45

Mangum 64, Merritt 37

Arapaho-Butler 52, Amber Pocasset 47

Vici 73, Arnett 40

Canute 70, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 49

Texhoma 63, Drummond 46

Kremlin-Hillsdale 36, Cherokee 24

Tyrone 56, Mooreland 53

Seiling 47, Cyril 38

Laverne 55, Leedey 48

Beaver 38, Burlington 32

Buffalo 50, Timberlake 41

Forgan 63, Alva JV 46

Calumet 65, Alex 54

Lone Wolf 68, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 35

Hammon 56, Binger-Oney 28

Boise City 61, Shattuck 59

Canton 44, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 35

Cheyenne-Reydon 40, Cordell 36

Clinton 53, Elgin 41

Erick 58, Corn Bible Academy 43

Ringwood 36, Dover 33

Elk City 50, Burns Flat-Dill City 48

Medford 26, Felt 22

Frederick 53, Hooker 51

Hydro-Eakly 59, Walters 51

Sentinel 71, Lomega 54

Okeene 39, Geary 29

Waukomis 73, Pioneer 68

Sayre 52, Snyder 41

Tonkawa 75, Pond Creek-Hunter 61

DCLA 40, Waynoka 39

Woodward results Friday

Girls

Jones 47, Woodward 38

Jones - Bain 4, Tucker 12, Berry 9, Cruz 6, Maples 2, Smith 4, Woodson 6

Woodward - Hagemeier 8, Pruett 1, Porter 4, Pfeifer 10, Edwards 11, O'Handley 4

Boys

Garber 78, Woodward 69

Garber - S. Bishop 22, Bennett 19, Nagel 15, M. Bishop 7, Chester 8, Johnston 5

Woodward - Chavez 21, Baker 2, Hughes 8, Cheap 6, Pope 1, Moseley 8, Cano 6, Mead 14.

