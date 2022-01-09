Laverne swept the championships in the 23rd Oil Center Classic Basketball Tournament at Boomer Fieldhouse Saturday might.
It was the first Oil Center championship for both teams.
The Tiger girls never trailed in defeating Balko 54-41 and the boys ended Leedey's run of championships at five with a 55-48 decision.
Tyrone's boys took third place with a 56-53 win over Mooreland and the Forgan girls placed third, defeating Tyrone 48-41.
Whitley Cash led the Laverne girls with 19 points and Macy Bentley and Katelin Long each scored 14.
Maylee Wertz had 16 for Balko.
On the boys side, Laverne held off a late rally from Leedey for the win. Leedey cut a 10-point deficit down to three in the fourth quarter before the Tigers opened it back up by hitting some late free throws.
Laverne's balanced attack was led by Tayte Dome with 17 points. Tripp Green had 15 and Logen Freeman 10.
Luke Puffinbarger had 13 for Leedey.
The big game of the day came from Tyrone's Roberto Hernandez who scored 39 points in the Bobcats' come from behind win over Mooreland. Hernandez had 16 in the decisive fourth period.
Mooreland got 18 points from Grayson Pittman and Nate Butts scored 14.
All Tournament Teams
Girls: Macy Bentley, Laverne; Carolyn Olvera, Balko; Lakelynn Thompson, Mooreland; Kinley Kirkhart, Forgan; Aspen Freeman, Balko; Katelin Long, Laverne. MVP-Whitley Cash, Laverne.
Boys: Roberto Hernandez, Tyrone; Pablo Pere-Pazos, Leedey; Nathan Butts, Mooreland; Kadan Delatorre, Forgan; Teegan Green, Laverne; Luke Puffinbarger, Leedey. MVP-Logen Freeman, Laverne.
At Chisholm High School on Saturday, Thessaly Pfeifer scored 35 points as Woodward edged Tulsa Will Rogers 58-56 in overtime for third place. Masey Porter added 12 points in the win.
On the boys side, the Boomers dropped their third straight game in the tournament as Chisholm scored the final nine points in a 75-72 victory.
Kash Shipley had 25 points, Peyton Hughes 18 and Jake Mead 11 for the Boomers.
Woodward goes to Clinton on Monday night.
Saturday's scores
High school girls
Woodward 58, Tulsa Rogers 56 (overtime)
Woodward - Hagemeier 3, Porter 12, Pfeifer 35, Edwards 5, O'Handley 2, Douglas-Fisher 1
Rogers - Overstreet 5, McQuarters 9, Matlock 11, Gist 18, Simmons 6, J. Jones 3, Morrison 6.
Woodward finishes third in the Wheat Capital Tournament
Weatherford 75, Piedmont 45
Alva JV 41, Woodward JV 7
Garber 41, Alva 37
Perry 40, Jones 39
Fairview 36, Crescent 33
Oklahoma Bible 50, Cashion 40
Kremlin-Hillsdale 48, Tonkawa 46
Okarche 63, Watonga 49
Amber-Pocasset 47, Arapaho-Butler 30
Vici 48, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 40
Texhoma 58, Drummond 32
Burlington 38, Pond Creek-Hunter 17
Mooreland 60, Leedey 27
Pioneer 41, Ringwood 30
Arnett 51, Canute 41
Buffalo 32, Cherokee 25
Seiling 81, Cyril 49
Hydro-Eakly 67, Hobart 38
Laverne 54, Balko 41
Beaver 51, Timberlake 35
Forgan 48, Tyrone 41
Erick 43, Boise City 32
Aline-Cleo/Freedom 46, Lone Wolf 26
Sentinel 44, Binger-Oney 43
Burns Flat-Dill City 40, Gracemont 11
Calumet 38, Stratford 26
Dover 30, Canton 27
Cheyenne-Reydon 50, Cordell 30
Clinton 43, Tulsa Washington JV 38
Waynoka 32, Felt 27
Geary 44, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 25
Guymon 48, Cache 45
Hammon 78, Shattuck 41
Thomas 55, Hennessey 44
Hooker 49, Turpin 28
Merritt 52, Frederick 46
Okeene 47, Waukomis 25
High school boys
Chisholm 75, Woodward 72
Woodward - Baker 2, Hughes 18, Martin 6, Reid 2, Pope 2, Moseley 6, Mead 11, Shipley 25
Chisholm - Patton 13, Bullard 19, Daniels 11, Crosswhite 7, Aman 3, Epps 18, Harmon 2, Easter 2.
Anadarko 86, El Reno 81
Balko 37, Woodward JV 34
Weatherford 59, Tuttle 49
Kingfisher 41, Alva 39
Okarche 47, Hennessey 41
Thomas 50, Crescent 37
Fairview 55, Oklahoma Bible 45
Mangum 64, Merritt 37
Arapaho-Butler 52, Amber Pocasset 47
Vici 73, Arnett 40
Canute 70, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 49
Texhoma 63, Drummond 46
Kremlin-Hillsdale 36, Cherokee 24
Tyrone 56, Mooreland 53
Seiling 47, Cyril 38
Laverne 55, Leedey 48
Beaver 38, Burlington 32
Buffalo 50, Timberlake 41
Forgan 63, Alva JV 46
Calumet 65, Alex 54
Lone Wolf 68, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 35
Hammon 56, Binger-Oney 28
Boise City 61, Shattuck 59
Canton 44, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 35
Cheyenne-Reydon 40, Cordell 36
Clinton 53, Elgin 41
Erick 58, Corn Bible Academy 43
Ringwood 36, Dover 33
Elk City 50, Burns Flat-Dill City 48
Medford 26, Felt 22
Frederick 53, Hooker 51
Hydro-Eakly 59, Walters 51
Sentinel 71, Lomega 54
Okeene 39, Geary 29
Waukomis 73, Pioneer 68
Sayre 52, Snyder 41
Tonkawa 75, Pond Creek-Hunter 61
DCLA 40, Waynoka 39
Woodward results Friday
Girls
Jones 47, Woodward 38
Jones - Bain 4, Tucker 12, Berry 9, Cruz 6, Maples 2, Smith 4, Woodson 6
Woodward - Hagemeier 8, Pruett 1, Porter 4, Pfeifer 10, Edwards 11, O'Handley 4
Boys
Garber 78, Woodward 69
Garber - S. Bishop 22, Bennett 19, Nagel 15, M. Bishop 7, Chester 8, Johnston 5
Woodward - Chavez 21, Baker 2, Hughes 8, Cheap 6, Pope 1, Moseley 8, Cano 6, Mead 14.
