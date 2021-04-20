This year's Laverne Fireman's Poker Run, open house and auction will be in memory of Bill Mulbery.
The 2021 Poker Run will be Saturday May 1. Registration will be at the Laverne Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. with all street legal vehicles are welcome. At the conclusion of the Poker Run, around 3 p.m. will be a biker rodeo. The Poker Run is $25 per hand. High hand wins $500 and low hand wins $250.
On Sunday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be an open house and auction. Barbeque sandwiches, beans, chips and cake will be served for a free-will donation. Baked goods and other items will be available in the auction.
All proceeds from the weekend events benefit the Laverne Volunteer Fire Department.
For more information, contact Michael or Heather Carnagey at 580-334-6028 or 580-334-9289.
