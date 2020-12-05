LAVERNE - The host Tigers moved into the Class B football semifinals with a 52-12 rout of Davenport on Saturday afternoon.
Houston Bockelman ran for three touchdowns and Peyton Freeman ran for two scores and threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Tigers.
Laverne will play Pioneer next Friday with the host school decided by a coin flip.
Bockelman had touchdown runs of 57, 91 and 13 yards to pace Laverne. Peyton Freeman had scoring runs of seven and one yards and completed touchdown passes of 57 yards to Logen Freeman and 28 yards to Gabe Lovell.
Laverne scored on its first possession, the defense took over on both sides until late in the first half when the Tigers added a pair of touchdowns.
Carson Funk had a pair of touchdown passes for Davenport, 36 yards to Colton Vanfossen and 16 yards to Parker Mitchell.
The game was played on a field surrounded by piles of snow that had been removed in the past couple of days since Laverne received over a foot of snow earlier in the week. The game was moved from Friday to Saturday to provide additional time to get the snow off Kilmer Field and get it ready for play.
Pioneer advanced with a 36-32 win at Velma-Alma on Friday, getting a late touchdown to advance.
The other semifinal will have defending champion Shattuck at Dewar. Shattuck scored early and often to dispatch Regent Prep 44-19 on Friday and Dewar raced past Balko-Forgan 68-18.
Caden Laverty ran for 233 yards and Samuel Long 97 as Shattuck kept its dream on a fourth consecutive state championship going.
In the Class C semifinals on Saturday, Timberlake ended Buffalo's championship hopes with a 38-12 win in Buffalo. The Tigers will face Tyrone, a 60-32 winner over previously undefeated Mountain View-Gotebo on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.