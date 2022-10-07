Laverne welcomed Hollis to District B-1 football Thursday at Kilmer Field.
It wasn’t a great night for the visitors.
Defending state champion Laverne sprinted to a 24-0 lead on the way to a 46-14 victory, their fifth in six outings this season. Hollis lost for the first time in five games.
The host Tigers rolled up 408 yards in just 41 plays while limiting Hollis to 213 total yards.
Big plays were a key part of the game. Four of the Laverne touchdowns came on plays of 20 yards or longer and another was set up by a long pass completion.
Laverne scored on its initial possession as freshman Wyatt Tillery burst through on a straight handoff and sprinted 20 yards untouched for a touchdown. Felix Teal added the conversion.
Later in the first period, Teal hit Tillery for a 68-yard touchdown. Teal’s conversion made it 16-0.
The lead ballooned to 24-0 early in the second quarter when Teal scored from six yards out after a big reception by Tillery set up the Tigers inside the Hollis 10. Teal hit Tillery for the conversion.
Hollis countered with a nice drive capped by a 5-yard run by Braxton Whisennant. The conversion made it 24-8 with 3:19 left in the half.
That was plenty of time for Laverne to answer and Teal scored on a six-yard run with 1:05 left for a 30-8 halftime lead.
Two touchdowns in the fourth quarter iced the game.
First, Teal and Tillery connected on a 40-yard scoring play, the Marcos De La Torre got loose for a 38-yard touchdown. Conversions by Teal and Carson Lovell completed the scoring.
Hollis got a late touchdown to make it the final 46-14.
Teal completed 5 of 8 passes for 185 yards all to Tillery. On the ground, Teal carried the ball 19 times for 100 yards. Tillery had 68 yards on five attempts and De La Toree 40 yards on just two carries.
Whisennant had 66 yards and Conner Bennett 64 to pace Hollis.
Laverne goes to Shattuck next Thursday.
