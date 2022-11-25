NEWCASTLE - Defending Class B champion Laverne advanced to the state semifinals with a 30-26 win over Weleetka Friday night.
In a back and forth game, the Tigers led 24-20 at the half and it stayed that way until Felix Teal's 15-yard touchdown run with 5:48 remaining made it 30-20.
The Tigers turned away one Weleetka threat, but not a second as a touchdown pass with 46 seconds remaining cut the lead to 30-26.
Laverne, though, recovered the resulting onside kick to seal the win.
The Tigers will play Velma-Alma, upset winners over previously unbeaten Regent Prep in the semfinals.
Weleetka led on two occasions in the first half but Laverne responded each time to take the lead at the break.
In some other games of note, Fairview edged Stroud 27-21 to reach the Class A semifinals and in Class C, Waynoka crushed Mountain View-Gotebo 50-0 in a semifinal game. Waynoka will play Tipton next week for the Class C championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.