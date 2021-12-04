A District B-1 rematch is in store for the Class B state football championship.
Laverne moved into the championship game for the second straight year with a 44-12 win over Shattuck at Boomer Stadium on Friday and in Enid, Balko-Forgan eliminated defending champion Dewar 40-28.
The two teams played in early October with Laverne edging the Bulls 46-38 at home.
The championship game will be Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Laverne, 13-0, led from start to finish against Shattuck.
Freshman Felix Teal put the Tigers on the board with a 46-yard touchdown run on their second possession.
Teal, who had four touchdowns in the game, scored again from nine yards out early in the second period and Peyton Freeman's conversion run made it 14-0.
Shattuck answered with a long drive capped by Jesse Gibson's four-yard run, trimming the Tiger lead to 14-6.
With 2:26 left in the half, though, Laverne struck again on a six-yard run by Houston Bockelman. The conversion from Teal to Tayte Dome made it 22-6.
The Indians had a chance to get closer in the final moments of the half, getting inside the Tiger five but couldn't score.
In the third period, Teal took a short pass from Peyton Freeman and raced 64 yards for a touchdown and 30-6 lead.
Peyton Freeman's two-yard touchdown run made it 36-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Gibson and quarterback Braden Whipple connected on a four-yard touchdown pass for Shattuck's final points with 9:45 left in the game.
The Tigers capped the scoring with Teal's 10-yard run at the 7:30 mark. Gabe Lovell added the conversion.
Peyton Freeman had a solid night throwing the ball, completing 6 of 7 passes for 142 yards. Teal rushed for 148 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 85 yards. Logen Freeman had four catches for 57 yards and also had an interception.
Gibson led Shattuck with 188 yards on 27 carries. Whipple threw for 60 yards and Jaylon Cummings and Will Pachner each had a pair of receptions.
At Enid, it was a game of big-plays and Balko made a couple more than Dewar.
Jaden Hall ran for 248 yards and three scores and passed for two more touchdowns in the Bulls' victory. Nathan Smith also threw a touchdown pass.
Jordan McGowan had two receptions for scores and Adam Creason one.
Defensively Nathan Smith and Payton Konkel had interceptions.
Hall's 21-yard touchdown run with six seconds left in the first quarter opened the scoring.
Dewar tied the game a few plays later on a 65-yard pass from Jameson Ross to Thomas Brownfield.
Hall scored on a two-yard run for a 12-6 lead, then hit Adam Creason for a 47-yard score. Smith added the conversion and it was 20-6.
Ross and Ty Whitlow teamed up for 61-yard score to cut the lead to 22-14, but 20 seconds later Hall went 53 yards for his third touchdown of the half.
Balko-Forgan led 28-14 at the break.
Dewar scored early in the third quarter to make it 28-22, but Smith's seven-yard pass to Jordan McGowan rebuilt the lead to 34-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Ross and Kaelem Carter connected for a 43-yard touchdown to get Dewar within one score at 34-28.
Balko-Forgan got the clinching touchdown with 3:45 left as Hall and McGowan teamed up for a 30-yard touchdown and the 40-28 final.
Ross led Dewar with 19 completions for 370 yards but he also thew two interceptions. Brownfield caught 10 passes for 239 yards.
The teams combined for over 1,000 yards in offense.
*****
Timberlake won the Class C state championship on Friday with a 48-36 victory over Mountain View-Gotebo at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.
J. J. Pippin's 37-yard run broke an 8-8 tie in the first quarter and he scored again on a 61-yard run for 22-6 Timberlake lead after one period.
The teams traded touchdowns in the second period and Timberlake led 36-22 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Pippin scored on a 27-yard pass from Ethan Jenlink, but Mountain View-Gotebo stayed close with a touchdown of its own.
Merric Judd's 21-yard reception from Jenlink on the first play of the fourth quarter stretched the lead to 48-30 and Mountain View-Gotebo added one final score.
Pippin scored four times in the game for Timberlake and Judd had three touchdowns.
Timberlake had 489 yards in total offense.
In other championship games, Clinton routed Tuttle 35-0 for the 4A title and Holland Hall downed Lincoln Christian 24-16 in 3A.
Defense came up big for Clinton. The Tornadoes allowed just 159 yards to Tuttle.
On the offensive side, Caden Powell scored three touchdowns and rushed for 134 yards on 26 carries. Caleb Edwards had the other core and Sammy Velez and Jordan Brown kicked field goals.
The championship was Clinton's first since 2012.
In Class A semifinals, Cashion outlasted Pawhuska 35-31 and Ringling edged Morrison 13-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.