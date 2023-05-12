Woodward’s Taelen Laird finished second in the Class 5A state long jump Friday at Yukon High School.
Laird, who is headed to Emporia State University to play football, leaped 22-9.25, just behind Niqualas Chew of Elgin who had a jump of 22-9.5.
Third place went to David Hoagland of Pryor.
The Boomers added a pair of medals in distance events on Friday.
Freshman Dathan Custar timed a season best 10:01.70 to place fourth in the boys 3200 meter run.
In the girls 3200 meter Boomer freshman Khloe Clemence placed sixth with a time of 12:41.49.
In preliminaries, Denzel Emery advanced to the final of the 110 meter hurdles. Emery qualified fourth with a time of 15.08.
The state meet continues on Saturday.
