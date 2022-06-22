Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.