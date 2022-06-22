Woodward Athletic Director David Norton announced on Wednesday that Lacy Moore will be the new girls head basketball coach at Woodward High School.
Moore has been an assistant with the Boomers the past couple of years and before that coached girls basketball at Woodward Middle School. She is also currently a kindergarten teacher at the Early Childhood Center and was a teacher of the year finalist this year.
She replaces Lloyd Vedder, who left after two years for a position in Texas.
The Boomers are coming off an 18-9 area finals season that included district and regional championships. It was the Boomers best season since the 2018 team reached the state semifinals.
The Boomers will return a number of players with starting experience from last year’s squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.